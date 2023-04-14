Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection in Guangdong

Unswervingly comprehensively deepen reform and expand high-level opening up

Take the lead in promoting Chinese-style modernization

Accompanied by Cai Qi

General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection in Guangdong recently that Guangdong is the vanguard, pioneer, and experimental area of ​​reform and opening up, and plays an important role in the overall situation of Chinese-style modernization. It is necessary to anchor the goal of building a strong country and national rejuvenation, focus on the primary task of high-quality development and the strategic task of building a new development pattern, comprehensively deepen reform, expand high-level opening up to the outside world, enhance self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, build a modern industrial system, and promote urban and rural development. Regional coordinated development and other aspects continue to be at the forefront of the country and in the advancement of Chinese-style modernization.

From April 10th to 13th, Xi Jinping, accompanied by Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, and Wang Weizhong, governor of Guangdong Province, visited Zhanjiang, Maoming, Guangzhou and other places to conduct research in enterprises, ports, and rural areas.

On the morning of the 10th, Xi Jinping first inspected the South Base of the National 863 Project Mariculture Seed Project located in Donghai Island, Zhanjiang City. Xi Jinping listened to a briefing on the development of marine fisheries in Guangdong Province, inspected the display of fishery improved species, and asked on-site scientific research and breeding personnel about breeding techniques, seedling growth, market prices, etc. Xi Jinping pointed out that China is a large country with a population of more than 1.4 billion. To solve the food problem and ensure food security, we must establish a big food concept, ask for food not only from the land, but also from the sea. “Blue Granary”. The seed industry is the basis for the development of modern agriculture and fishery, and this work must be done well. It is necessary to vigorously develop deep-sea aquaculture equipment and smart fishery, and promote the transformation and upgrading of marine fishery to informationization, intelligence, and modernization.

Zhanjiang Mangrove National Nature Reserve is the nature reserve with the largest mangrove area and the most concentrated distribution in my country. Xi Jinping came to the mangrove area of ​​Jinniu Island, Huguang Town, Mazhang District, located in the east of the reserve, to inspect the growth of the mangroves and the surrounding ecological environment. He emphasized that this mangrove forest is a “national treasure” and should be protected as well as our eyes. Strengthening the construction of marine ecological civilization is an important part of the construction of ecological civilization. We must adhere to green development, work from generation to generation, work hard for a long time, build a beautiful China, and make Chinese contributions to protecting the global village.

On the afternoon of the 10th, Xi Jinping came to Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City to inspect Xuwen Port. The Xuwen Port project is the “number one project” for Guangdong and Hainan to meet each other. At the port’s special wharf, Xi Jinping inspected the overall picture of Xuwen Port, and listened to reports on Guangdong Province’s work on improving the level of connectivity of transportation infrastructure and connecting with the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port. Afterwards, Xi Jinping came to the berth to inspect the berthing of ships and the transfer of passengers. When the passengers on the ship saw the general secretary coming, they greeted the general secretary one after another. Xi Jinping waved to everyone and wished them all the best. Xi Jinping pointed out that the Qiongzhou Strait is a strategic channel for the country to manage the South China Sea, and it is also an important throat for the construction and development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. It will be built into a modern comprehensive hub of water and land transportation connecting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Leaving Xuwen Port, Xi Jinping came to the Dashuiqiao Reservoir in Xuwen County, the junction station of the Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project around the Beibu Gulf to transfer water to the south, to learn about the construction, management, operation and follow-up project planning of the project. The staff showed the general secretary water samples and monitoring equipment, and reported on the strengthening of surrounding ecological protection in the local area. Xi Jinping pointed out that my country is short of water and the distribution of water resources is very uneven. To promote Chinese-style modernization, water resource issues must be taken into consideration, and water-based cities, water-based land, water-based people, and water-based production should be used to develop water-saving industries. Guangdong must do a good job in optimizing the allocation of water resources, speed up the construction of water resource allocation projects in an all-round way, promote the solution of regional development imbalances, and benefit the masses of the people as soon as possible.

Xi Jinping came to Baiqiao Village, Genzi Town, Gaozhou City, Maoming to investigate and investigate on the 11th. Baiqiao Village has about 6,800 mu of lychees, and it is a professional litchi production village. Xi Jinping walked into the lychee plantation, learned about the development of the local characteristic planting industry and the cultural tourism industry, and exchanged cordially with the on-site technical personnel. Later, Xi Jinping came to the Baiqiao Longan Litchi Professional Cooperative and listened to the introduction of the operation of the cooperative and the promotion of rural revitalization. Xi Jinping pointed out that this is the hometown of lychees. Lychee planting has historical heritage and cultural heritage, with distinctive characteristics, obvious advantages, and a broad market space. It is necessary to further improve planting, fresh-keeping, processing and other technologies, and develop lychee characteristic industries and characteristic cultural tourism. good.

When parting, the villagers cheered loudly, “Hello, General Secretary” and “Thank you, General Secretary”. Xi Jinping said cordially to everyone that this is my first visit to western Guangdong, and I am very pleased to see that the villagers are living a prosperous life through the development of lychee and other characteristic planting industries. To promote Chinese-style modernization, it is necessary to comprehensively promote rural revitalization and solve the problem of unbalanced development between urban and rural areas. We must adhere to the path of common prosperity, strengthen support for the later rich, promote rural civilization, strengthen rural environmental improvement and ecological environmental protection, and make everyone’s life better every year.

Xi Jinping inspected and investigated in Guangzhou on the 12th. In the afternoon, he first came to LG Display’s Guangzhou manufacturing base. Relevant comrades in charge of Guangdong Province introduced the practices and achievements of the province in recent years to enhance the linkage effect of the two resources in the domestic and international markets, and to improve the quality and level of trade and investment cooperation. Xi Jinping inspected the product display and production assembly process, and expressed his appreciation for the achievements made by the enterprise. Xi Jinping emphasized that in the context of sluggish global economic growth, China will accelerate the construction of a new development pattern and strengthen the construction of the business environment, and its market advantages will become more obvious. It is hoped that foreign investors will seize the opportunity to come to China, Guangdong, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to deeply cultivate the Chinese market and create new brilliance for enterprise development.

Xi Jinping then visited GAC Aian New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. He walked into the company’s exhibition hall, assembly workshop, battery production workshop, etc. to learn about the company’s progress in breaking through key core technologies and promoting high-end, intelligent, and green manufacturing. At the GAC Research Institute, Xi Jinping carefully inspected the intelligent network connection laboratory, model design laboratory, etc., and communicated with scientific and technological personnel, entrepreneurs, employees, and representatives of foreign-funded enterprises. Xi Jinping pointed out that China‘s reform and opening up policy will remain unchanged for a long time, and it will never close the door of opening up by itself. All countries that are willing to cooperate with us for win-win results, we are willing to meet them halfway and promote the common prosperity and development of the world economy. Xi Jinping emphasized that China is a big country, and it should attach importance to the real economy and take the road of self-reliance. Key core technologies must be based on independent research and development, and international cooperation is also welcome. It is necessary to strengthen education and personnel training, and lay a solid foundation for self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology.

On the morning of the 13th, Xi Jinping listened to the work report of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, affirming the achievements of Guangdong in various tasks.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has an important strategic position in the new national development pattern. Guangdong must conscientiously implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and regard the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a great opportunity for Guangdong to deepen reform and opening up. Successfully accomplishing this major event will make the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area a strategic fulcrum for a new development pattern, a demonstration site for high-quality development, and a leading site for Chinese-style modernization.

Xi Jinping emphasized that realizing high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-reliance is the key to Chinese-style modernization. It is necessary to implement the innovation-driven development strategy in depth, strengthen the construction of the regional innovation system, further enhance the ability of independent innovation, and strive to make greater progress in breaking through key core technical problems. It is necessary to strengthen innovation support for small and medium-sized enterprises and cultivate more innovative enterprises with independent intellectual property rights and core competitiveness. It is necessary to strengthen the dominant position of enterprises, promote the deep integration of the innovation chain, industry chain, capital chain and talent chain, continuously improve the transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements, and create an industrial technology innovation center with global influence. It is necessary to promote the construction of a talent highland in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to form the effect of gathering high-end scientific and technological talents.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Chinese-style modernization cannot go from the real to the virtual, and must accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy. Guangdong must always adhere to the establishment of the province by manufacturing, pay more attention to the development of the real economy, accelerate industrial transformation and upgrading, promote the upgrading of the industrial base, the modernization of the industrial chain, the development of strategic emerging industries, and the construction of a modern industrial system with more international competitiveness.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the common prosperity of all people is the essential feature of Chinese-style modernization, and coordinated regional development is an inevitable requirement for achieving common prosperity. Guangdong must work hard to solve the problem of unbalanced regional development, accelerate the regional interconnection of transportation and other infrastructure, and drive and promote the orderly transfer of industries in the Pearl River Delta region in eastern, western, and northern Guangdong. It is necessary to strengthen the overall planning of land and sea, the mutual assistance of mountains and seas, strengthen the overall layout of ports, industries and cities, strengthen the protection of marine ecology, and build a strong marine province in an all-round way. It is necessary to actively promote the construction of a new type of urbanization with the county as an important carrier, accelerate the construction of a modern rural industrial system, develop a new type of rural collective economy, deeply implement rural construction actions, and promote common prosperity. Continue to do a good job in dynamic monitoring and regular assistance to prevent returning to poverty, so as to prevent returning to poverty.

Xi Jinping pointed out that carrying out theme education is a major task of party building this year. Party organizations at all levels must resolutely implement the work deployment of the Party Central Committee, educate and guide party members and cadres to work hard to build their souls, increase their wisdom, improve their style, and promote their performance through learning. Forging the soul with learning is to do a good job in deepening, internalizing and transforming the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era of learning and implementing it, from the ideological point of view, to rectify the source, consolidate the source, build a solid foundation of faith, supplement the calcium of the spirit, and be steady The rudder of thought. The first is to strengthen ideals and beliefs, enhance the high degree of political recognition of the party’s value pursuit and direction of progress, and make a good “master switch” of world outlook, outlook on life, and values. The second is to strengthen loyalty to the party, consciously adhere to the party’s overall leadership, firmly maintain the authority of the party central committee and centralized and unified leadership, constantly improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and always maintain political positions, political directions, political principles, Maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee on the political road, and reflect loyalty to the party in practical actions to implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee. The third is to stand firmly on the people’s stand, strengthen the sense of purpose, stick to the original mission, practice the party’s mass line, take the satisfaction of the people as the fundamental criterion for judging the effectiveness of thematic education, and solve the most direct and practical interests of the people. We should do practical things that benefit people’s livelihood, do things that warm people’s hearts, and do things that follow people’s wishes well, so that the achievements of modernization can benefit all the people more and more equitably.

Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied the inspection.

Li Ganjie, He Lifeng and responsible comrades from relevant departments of the central government and state agencies accompanied the investigation, and responsible comrades from the Seventh Steering Group of the Central Committee of Theme Education attended the report meeting.