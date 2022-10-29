Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspections in Yan’an, Shaanxi and Anyang, Henan

Comprehensively promote rural revitalization and make unremitting efforts to realize the modernization of agriculture and rural areas

Ding Xuexiang accompanied the inspection

Xinhua News Agency, Yan’an, Shaanxi/Anyang, Henan, October 28th. General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping recently emphasized during his inspection tours in Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province that building a modern socialist country in an all-round way is the most arduous and arduous task. The task is still in the countryside. It is necessary to fully study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the priority development of agriculture and rural areas, carry forward the spirit of Yan’an and the Red Flag Canal, consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, and make unremitting efforts to realize the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.

Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied the inspection.

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, accompanied by member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee Liu Guozhong and Governor Zhao Yide, Secretary of the Henan Provincial Party Committee Lou Yangsheng and Governor Wang Kai, went deep into Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. rural areas, schools, red education bases, cultural relics protection units, etc.

Yan’an is an old revolutionary base and was once a deeply impoverished area. Xi Jinping has always missed the fellow villagers in northern Shaanxi. In February 2015, Xi Jinping presided over a symposium on poverty alleviation in the old revolutionary areas of Shaanxi, Gansu and Ningxia in Yan’an and delivered an important speech, which pointed out the direction for the local promotion of poverty alleviation. After the closing of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping came to Yan’an for the first time to go out on an inspection tour to see how the villagers were living after they were lifted out of poverty, what difficulties are still there, and how to revitalize the countryside.

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. On the afternoon of the 26th, Xi Jinping had cordial exchanges with fellow villagers in the apple orchard of Nangou Village, Gaoqiao Town, Ansai District, Yan’an City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

On the afternoon of the 26th, Xi Jinping got off the train and drove to Nangou Village, Gaoqiao Town, Ansai District, Yan’an City. It is golden autumn, and the apple orchard on the mountain is full of fruit and a harvest scene. Xi Jinping walked into the orchard, learned about this year’s apple harvest from the fruit farmers who picked on the spot, communicated cordially with fellow villagers, and picked a big red apple. Xi Jinping asked in detail about apple planting technology, picking methods, variety quality, sales price, villagers’ income and how to develop apple planting and other industries, and the fellow villagers answered them one by one. Xi Jinping is very concerned about the issues of irrigation and water use. The villagers told the general secretary that they have effectively solved the problems of water and irrigation by building dams, engaging in drip irrigation and meticulous management. Xi Jinping praised that this is the modernization of agriculture, and you have found a suitable direction for industrial development.

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. On the afternoon of the 26th, Xi Jinping had cordial exchanges with fellow villagers in the apple orchard of Nangou Village, Gaoqiao Town, Ansai District, Yan’an City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Yan

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. On the afternoon of the 26th, Xi Jinping had cordial exchanges with fellow villagers in the apple orchard of Nangou Village, Gaoqiao Town, Ansai District, Yan’an City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

In the village apple washing workshop, Xi Jinping listened to the development of the local apple industry and inspected the sorting and packing production line. A variety of locally grown apples and deep-processed products were displayed on the site. Xi Jinping took a closer look and listened carefully to the introduction. He affirmed the local practice of developing modern agriculture and rural tourism, cultivating and strengthening the collective economy, and driving the villagers to increase their income and become rich. .

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. On the afternoon of the 26th, Xi Jinping inspected the apples grown locally in the apple washing and sorting workshop of Nangou Village, Gaoqiao Town, Ansai District, Yan’an City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. This is the afternoon of the 26th. Xi Jinping was outside the apple washing and sorting workshop in Nangou Village, Gaoqiao Town, Ansai District, Yan’an City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Yan

Outside the workshop, fellow villagers gathered together and said hello to the general secretary in a loud voice. Xi Jinping and his fellow villagers pulled together and recalled his days as an educated youth in northern Shaanxi. Xi Jinping told the fellow villagers, I have lived in northern Shaanxi for 7 years. When I saw that the fellow villagers lived very hard, I thought about how to make their lives better. When I came to Yan’an this time, I saw a fruitful harvest scene, the traffic conditions were greatly improved, and earth-shaking changes took place. In the past, the villagers in northern Shaanxi built terraced fields and planted crops. They faced the loess and turned their backs to the sky. They picked up old hoes to work, and planted widely and harvested very hard. Now they have returned farmland to forests and planted apples on the hillsides. The villagers have jobs, stable income, and children. With good education, the elderly have medical insurance, and life is getting better and better. The changes in China can be seen from the changes in northern Shaanxi. Xi Jinping pointed out that now, the first centenary goal of the “two centenary goals” has been achieved, the problem of absolute poverty has been solved, and the villagers are living a good life, but they must continue to work hard to move forward and make life better. the better. The climate, light, latitude and altitude of northern Shaanxi are very suitable for the development of apple planting. With the continuous development of drip irrigation technology, dwarf planting technology, fruit selection production line, etc., it is possible to sell on the spot without worrying about sales. It is a good time to vigorously develop the apple planting industry. This is the best and most suitable industry with great prospects. Xi Jinping emphasized that the Communist Party of China is a party of the people and a party that serves the people, and that the Communist Party is in charge of serving the people and managing the people’s affairs well. Empty talk misleads the country, hard work rejuvenates the country. It is necessary to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, implement the policies of enriching the people one by one, accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and make the lives of fellow villagers more and more prosperous. The villagers burst into thunderous applause.

Later, Xi Jinping came to the Zaoyuan Campus of Yan’an Middle School. Yan’an Middle School is the first middle school founded by the Communist Party of China. It grew up under the kind care and careful cultivation of the older generation of revolutionaries, educators, party and state leaders. It has a glorious history and fine revolutionary traditions, and has cultivated the old revolutionary base. A large number of talents. Xi Jinping walked into the school’s education history museum to learn about the overall situation of the school. Xi Jinping hopes that Yan’an Middle School will adhere to the spirit of Yan’an in teaching and educating people, run education that the people are satisfied with, carry forward the revolutionary tradition, and cultivate new talents of the times.

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. This is the afternoon of the 26th, Xi Jinping inspected the student restaurant of the Zaoyuan Campus of Yan’an Middle School in Yan’an City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ye

In the student restaurant, all kinds of food are delicious and delicious. Xi Jinping inspected it in detail, asked the chefs about the price and taste of the food, and told them to ensure the quality and pay attention to hygiene, so that the students could eat at ease.

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. This is the afternoon of the 26th. Xi Jinping was in the classroom of Class 1 (2) of the Zaoyuan Campus of Yan’an Middle School, Yan’an City, and had cordial exchanges with teachers and students.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ye

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. This is the afternoon of the 26th. Xi Jinping was in the classroom of Class 1 (2) of the Zaoyuan Campus of Yan’an Middle School, Yan’an City, and had cordial exchanges with teachers and students.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Yan

In the classroom building, students are in class. Xi Jinping walked into the classroom of Class 1 (2) of Senior High School, communicated cordially with the teachers and students, and asked the students what their ideals were and what they wanted to do when they grew up. One classmate said that he wanted to be a doctor like Li Shizhen in the future, another said he wanted to study pharmacy at a university, and another said he wanted to learn foreign languages ​​and become a diplomatic interpreter in the future. Xi Jinping was very happy to hear it, and praised them for their clear goals in life and noble ideals. He encouraged the students to set up lofty ideals from childhood, aspire to become socialist builders and successors, and ensure that the red gene is passed on from generation to generation.

When leaving school, night falls. The students walked out of the classroom and applauded the general secretary. Xi Jinping waved to everyone.

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. This is the morning of the 28th, Xi Jinping visited the Hongqi Canal Memorial Hall in Linzhou City, Anyang.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Yan

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. This is the morning of the 28th, Xi Jinping visited the Hongqi Canal Memorial Hall in Linzhou City, Anyang.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Yan

On the morning of the 28th, Xi Jinping came to the Hongqi Canal Memorial Hall in Linzhou City, Anyang, Henan Province. In the 1960s, in order to solve the harsh living environment of relying on the sky and waiting for rain, the local people, with the support of the party and the government, built a water conservancy project on the mountainside of Taihang Mountain, known as the “artificial Tianhe”. Xi Jinping walked into the exhibition hall and visited the exhibitions such as “Millennium Drought Demon, Generations of Resistance”, “Red Flag Leading, Creating Miracles”, “Heroic People, Taihang Monument”, “Great Changes in Mountains and Rivers, Realizing Dreams”, “Continuing the Past and Forging the Future, Eternal Spirit”. . Xi Jinping pointed out that the Red Flag Canal is a monument, which records the heroic spirit of Linxian people who refuse to accept their fate, refuse to admit defeat, and dare to fight the world. It is necessary to use the spirit of the Red Flag Canal to educate the people, especially the young people, that socialism is fought, worked, and sacrificed for life, not only in the past, but also in the new era. Without the hard work of the older generation, without their blood and even their lives, there would be no happy life today, and we must always remember them. Today, material life has been greatly improved, but the spirit of Yugong moving mountains and working hard cannot change. The Red Flag Canal is very educational and should be seen by everyone. Later, Xi Jinping inspected the operation of the sluice gate of Hongqi Canal on the spot, and learned in detail the important role of the sluice gate in water transfer, irrigation, and improvement of the ecological environment.

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. This is the morning of the 28th. Xi Jinping inspected the operation of the Hongqi Canal Diversion Gate in Linzhou City, Anyang.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. This is the morning of the 28th, Xi Jinping inspected the Qingnian Cave of Hongqi Canal in Linzhou City, Anyang.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

During the construction of the Red Flag Canal, 300 youths formed a commando team. After one year and five months of hard work, they drilled through the difficult and hard rock wall. This water conveyance tunnel was named Youth Cave. Xi Jinping climbed up the stairs, came to Qingniandong, and inspected the Red Flag Canal along the trail. Xi Jinping emphasized that the spirit of the Red Flag Canal and the spirit of Yan’an are in the same line, and are an indelible historical memory of the Chinese nation, which will always shock people’s hearts. The younger generation should inherit and carry forward the spirit of hard work, self-reliance, and hard work, abandon arrogance, and engrave their youthful blood on historical monuments like our fathers did. Achieving the goal of the second century of struggle is a matter of one or two generations. We are at the right time, and we must not live up to it. We must make the contribution of our generation. The spirit of the Red Flag Canal is forever!

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. This is the afternoon of the 28th, Xi Jinping inspected the Yinxu Museum in Anyang City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. This is the afternoon of the 28th, Xi Jinping inspected the Yinxu Museum in Anyang City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. This is the afternoon of the 28th, Xi Jinping inspected the ruins of Yinxu in Anyang City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Lin

From October 26 to 28, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province and Anyang City, Henan Province. This is the afternoon of the 28th, Xi Jinping inspected the ruins of Yinxu in Anyang City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

On the afternoon of the 28th, Xi Jinping inspected the ruins of Yin Ruins located on the north and north banks of the Huanhe River in the northwestern suburb of Anyang City. Yinxu is the first capital site in the late Shang Dynasty that can be researched in Chinese history and confirmed by archaeological excavations. Xi Jinping entered the Yinxu Museum and carefully observed the unearthed cultural relics such as bronzes, jades and oracle bone inscriptions. Afterwards, Xi Jinping came to the chariot pit exhibition hall to inspect the physical specimens of animal-drawn vehicles and road relics of the Shang Dynasty. He pointed out that the oracle bone inscriptions unearthed in Yin Ruins preserved the writings of 3,000 years ago for us, and advanced the history of Chinese letters by about 1,000 years. I have been longing for Yin Ruins for a long time, and this time I want to learn and understand Chinese civilization in a deeper way. The Chinese characters in China are very remarkable. The formation and development of the Chinese nation cannot be separated from the maintenance of Chinese characters. In this regard, archaeology has made great contributions. Archaeological work should continue to be emphasized and strengthened, and the project of exploring the origin of Chinese civilization should continue to be deepened. The Chinese civilization has a long history and has never been interrupted. It has shaped our great nation, and this nation will continue to be great. It is necessary to better inherit the excellent traditional culture through cultural relics excavation, research and protection work. Xi Jinping emphasized that the excellent traditional Chinese culture is the “root” of our party’s innovative theory, and the fundamental way for us to promote the modernization of Marxism in China is “the combination of the two”. We must strengthen our cultural self-confidence and enhance our self-confidence and pride in being Chinese.

Chen Xi and the responsible comrades of the relevant departments of the central government accompanied them to participate in the above-mentioned activities.

