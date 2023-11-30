During his investigation in Beijing, Liu Guozhong emphasized that we will not relax in the prevention and treatment of AIDS to better protect the health and well-being of the people – Xinhuanet

World AIDS Day: Vice Premier Emphasizes Continued Prevention and Treatment Efforts

In the lead up to the 36th World AIDS Day, Vice Premier Liu Guozhong visited Beijing to investigate AIDS prevention and control efforts. During his visit, he emphasized the need to maintain vigilance in the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS in order to better protect the health and well-being of the people.

Liu Guozhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, stressed the importance of studying and implementing the instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on AIDS prevention and control. In addition, he called for the conscientious implementation of the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to prevention, combining prevention and treatment, and implementing scientific, legal, and orderly prevention and control measures.

During his visit, Liu Guozhong also made a video connection with frontline workers in Sichuan Province to learn about the AIDS epidemic situation. He highlighted the need for improved publicity and education, expanded surveillance coverage, optimization of the diagnosis and treatment model, and increased intervention efforts in key areas and among key groups.

The theme of this year’s World AIDS Day is “Gathering social forces and working together to fight AIDS.” Liu Guozhong met with staff and volunteers at the Red Ribbon House and emphasized the irreplaceable role of social organizations and volunteers in the prevention and treatment of AIDS. He called for the strengthening of policy guarantees to support these organizations and volunteers in providing essential services in the fight against AIDS.

Liu Guozhong’s visit underscored the ongoing need for a concerted effort to combat HIV/AIDS and protect the well-being of the people. By maintaining a strong focus on prevention and treatment, as well as mobilizing social forces, it is hoped that progress in the fight against AIDS can be sustained and improved.

