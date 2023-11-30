Home » During his investigation in Beijing, Liu Guozhong emphasized that we will not relax in the prevention and treatment of AIDS to better protect the health and well-being of the people – Xinhuanet
During his investigation in Beijing, Liu Guozhong emphasized that we will not relax in the prevention and treatment of AIDS to better protect the health and well-being of the people – Xinhuanet

Liu Guozhong, Vice Premier of the State Council, visited Beijing to investigate and emphasize the importance of the prevention and treatment of AIDS. During his visit, he stressed the need to implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council to better protect the health and well-being of the people.

Liu Guozhong visited Beijing Ditan Hospital and made a video connection with the First People’s Hospital of Yuexi County, Liangshan Prefecture, Sichuan Province to learn more about the current AIDS epidemic situation and treatment strategies. He emphasized the need to improve public education, strengthen surveillance systems, optimize the diagnosis and treatment model of infectious diseases, and focus on prevention and control in key areas and key groups.

The theme of this year’s World AIDS Day is “Gathering social forces and working together to fight AIDS”. During his visit, Liu Guozhong also visited the Red Ribbon House and emphasized the important role of social organizations and volunteers in the prevention and treatment of AIDS. He highlighted the need to give full play to the advantages of social forces, strengthen policy guarantees, and encourage and support social organizations and volunteers to provide services such as psychological counseling and social integration.

Liu Guozhong’s visit serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to prevent and treat AIDS, and the importance of collaboration between government agencies, social organizations, and volunteers in the fight against the epidemic.

