During Holy Week, 350,000 tourists visited Meta – news

The Governor of Meta, Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, confirmed that during Holy Week, tourism generated an economic dynamic of $249,000 million, with the arrival of 350,000 tourists from 22 departments. and 8 countries.

According to figures provided by the president, 1,900,000 people (locals and visitors) circulated throughout Meta; which means that the number of visitors continues to increase compared to previous years.

Regarding mobility, more than 475,000 vehicles entered Meta, while hotel occupancy remained at 80.6%, and even reached peaks of 95.2%.

The most visited municipalities were Villavicencio, Restrepo, San Martín, Pto. López and Guamal, mainly promoting ecotourism and nature tourism.

Source: Government of Meta

