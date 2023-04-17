During Russia’s “full combat readiness” military exercise, Putin told the visiting Chinese Defense Minister: It is hoped that the Chinese and Russian militaries will strengthen joint exercises

russia is going on“full combat readiness” underMilitary exercises

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu4moon17He went to the Kremlin to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Shoigu reported to Putin on the surprise inspection of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

During the meeting with Putin, Shoigu said:“As you decide, surprise inspections of the Pacific Fleet from4moon14day starts.use more than2.5thousands of soldiers,167warships and support ships——which includes12submarines,89planes and helicopters.”

Russian Satellite News Agency reported that Shoigu said: The inspected troops entered the“full combat readiness”. Under set constraints, soldiers complete a variety of training and combat missions, conduct controlled fire and tactical exercises, and deal with issues related to arm-to-arm coordination.

Putin told Shoigu:The first stage of the unannounced inspection was indeed passed, and the inspection was carried out suddenly and at a very high level.

The Russian Defense Minister said that at present, the Pacific FleetSpot checksis in the second phase——Moved to the southern Sea of ​​Okhotsk for mobile operations and“Check the underwater situation”. During the period, the combat stability and fire readiness of the strategic missile submarine will also be checked.

The inspection by the Russian Ministry of Defense will start from4moon18Japan enters the final stage and will practice missile strikes through electronic launches. According to the plan, a number of strategic missile boats will go to the central Pacific Ocean to carry out simulated strikes against imaginary enemy fleets.

Putin told the visiting Chinese defense minister: It is hoped that the Chinese and Russian militaries will strengthen joint exercises.I know you have a very rich work plan

existRussia’s raid on Pacific Fleet coincides withChinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Li Shangfu is visiting Russia, local timeOn April 16 he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin raised hopes during the meeting. He said,Russia-China military cooperation occupies an important position in the relationship between the two countries. It is hoped that the two militaries will strengthen cooperation in joint exercises, professional exchanges and other fields, and continuously deepen the strategic mutual trust between the two countries.

Regarding the current situation of China-Russia military relations, Putin said that Russia and China are actively conducting cooperation between military departments, exchanging information regularly, and cooperating in the field of military technical cooperation.And hold joint exercises in different theaters in the Far East, Europe, and land, sea and air.He believes that this is another key area of ​​strengthening the high trust and strategic nature of Russia-China relations.

“We have been actively cooperating between military departments, regularly exchanging information useful to us, cooperating in the field of military technology,” Putin said

Putin said to Li Shangfu: “I know that you have a very good work plan, a very rich work plan.”

According to the Sino-Russian joint statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era issued on March 22, China and Russia will regularly organize joint maritime and air patrols and joint exercises and joint training, and strengthen the various activities of the two militaries, including under the existing bilateral mechanism. Exchanges and cooperation to further deepen military mutual trust。

Li Shangfu told Putin that China is willing to work with Russia to fully implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, further strengthen the strategic communication between the two militaries, strengthen multilateral coordination and cooperation, and make new contributions to maintaining world and regional security and stability. Li Shangfu said that Sino-Russian relations have surpassed the alliance during the Cold War. And he deliberately chose Russia as his first foreign visit after assuming office, hoping to emphasize the particularity and strategic significance of the relationship between the two countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin4moon17reiterated at a regular press conference onChina and RussiaThe two sides have always adhered to the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation, and non-targeting of third parties, and developed a new type of major-country relationship featuring mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. China is willing to work with Russia to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between the two countries in the new era.

Regarding the Ukraine issue, Wang Wenbin also reiterated that“Our position on relevant issues is also consistent and clear. We are always firmly committed to promoting peace and talks, and are willing to continue working with the international community to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.“

14According to the information released by Tan Kefei, the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, during the visit, Minister Li Shangfu will hold talks with Russian military leaders and visit Russian military academies. Tan Kefei said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the relations between the two militaries of China and Russia have continued to operate at a high level, and new progress has been made in strategic communication, joint exercises, and practical cooperation. Enrich the strategic connotation.

Senior U.S. government official warns: Intelligence may be wrong, no sign China has decided to provide lethal aid to Russia

The New York Times reported that a senior U.S. government official warned that there is no indication that China has decided to provide lethal aid to Russia, and that Russian intelligence previously held by the United States about China’s intentions may be wrong.

This information refers to2moon23Office of the Director of National Intelligence of Japan“observation report”six-page document.The documents show that U.S. signals intelligence learned that, according to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, China’s Central Military Commission“Approves additional lethal weapons aid for Russia’s war in Ukraine”.According to a U.S. report, Russian intelligence assesses that China“Wants to keep deals secret and is prepared to disguise military aid as civilian equipment delivered by sea, rail and air”。

It is unclear from the documents whether the Chinese told the Russians they were coming to aid or whether the Russians were spying on the Chinese.

The observation report is not the final intelligence conclusion, but a compilation of various accounts received by intelligence agencies in the hours before it was issued, some from a single source, often without in-depth background information.

The Biden administration has accused China of possible military support to Russia, one of several disputes fueling tensions between Beijing and Washington.Chinese Foreign Ministrycall these allegationsyes“Groundless speculation to smear”。

Russian public opinion: China and RussiaThe agreement reached between the leaders of the two countries needs to be implemented as soon as possible

RussiaTsargrad TV stated that the visit of the Chinese Defense Minister to Russia shows that the agreement reached between the leaders of the two countries needs to be implemented as soon as possible. “Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu’s visit to Russia is a testament to the strength of the relationship between the two countries.”

Russia“Politics Today” quoted Russian military experts as saying that the two sides will discuss the further strengthening of cooperation between the two militaries and security issues。

China’s common position with France on the Russo-Ukrainian war during the French President’s visit to China : Supports efforts to restore peace in Ukraine, calls for refraining from any action that could heighten the risk of tension

French President MacronJust visited China 10 days ago.Joint statement signed by the Chinese government and the French government during President Macron’s visit to China (April 7). Both sides support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine on the basis of international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the statement said.

The two sides oppose armed attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities, and support the constructive role of the International Atomic Energy Agency in promoting the safety and security of peaceful nuclear facilities, including efforts to ensure the safety and security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

China and France reaffirm their support for the leaders of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States (P5)The Joint Statement on the Prevention of Nuclear War and the Avoidance of an Arms Race, 3 January 2022. As emphasized in the statement, “A nuclear war cannot be won and cannot be fought.” The two countries called for no action that could heighten the risk of tension.

The two countries are willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation, jointly safeguard the authority and effectiveness of the arms control and non-proliferation system, and advance the international arms control process. China and France reaffirmed their commitment to promote the three pillars of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in a balanced manner: nuclear disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation and the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and continuously strengthen the universality, authority and effectiveness of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and France are committed to seeking constructive solutions based on international law for challenges and threats to international security and stability. Strengthen the multilateral international system with the United Nations as the core in the world.