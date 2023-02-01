At the conclusion of a Security Council meeting at the Casa de Nariño, the National Government spokesman, Alfonso Prada, revealed that during the 30 days of the bilateral ceasefire in the country there has been a reduction in criminal activities, particularly homicide, and, in addition, there is evidence of an increase in the actions of the Public Force against crime.

The attacks, affectations, homicides and injuries of our Armed Forces have been substantially reduced and the death of civilians in the midst of this conflict has also been substantially reduced in the territories most affected by the violence originated by the groups with whom which the bilateral cessation has been decreed.

He explained that while in 2022 there were 43 damages, including homicides and injuries, in 2023 that number was reduced to 12 damages.

Regarding the reduction of homicides by departments, Prada highlighted the indicators of Chocó, with a reduction of 68% of the cases; Arauca, 66.1%, and Córdoba, 51.6%. Likewise, she referred to the 50% reduction in collective homicides throughout the country.

Increased seizure of cocaine

Regarding the increase in the operation of the Public Force, the Spokesperson indicated that while in the first 30 days of 2022 45 tons of cocaine were seized, in the same period of 2023 52.5 tons were seized, thanks to the intelligence work of the Military Forces and the National Police.

The seizure of these tons has prevented criminal activities from entering the economy of more than 2,000 million dollars, and 35 aircraft were immobilized.

In the same context, Prada stated that 38 dredges were destroyed and contraband worth 17,540 million pesos has been seized.

Finally, regarding the indicators against crime, Minister Prada emphasized that there is a bilateral cessation, but the only thing that there is no bilateral cessation and there is a permanent offensive and will continue to be is against drug trafficking, smuggling, extortion and mining illegal.

Source: Ministry of Defense

