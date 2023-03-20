In the first two months of the ceasefire with four armed groups in Colombia, there was an 80% reduction in terrorist attacks that have occurred in the country and that accounted for a total of 27 in January and February of this year, reported the Ministry of Defence.

In the same months last year, when Colombia entered the pre-electoral period and had not begun any dialogue process with any group, there were 138 attacks, according to government figures.

“This reduction coincides with the ceasefire period decreed by the government of President Gustavo Petro against some illegal armed groups,” the Ministry said in a statement.

According to the analysis of the Observatory for Human Rights and National Defense of the Ministry of Defense, this year there was also a reduction in terrorist actions, such as the blowing up of oil pipelines (-57%), while other acts such as blowing up roads or blasting of bridges have not directly been produced.

HOMICIDES ALSO DECREASE

In addition, there was a 7% drop in homicides in the first two months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022, which translates into 163 fewer deaths.

“Between the months of January and February 2022, 2,278 cases were registered, while in the same period of 2023 there were 2,115 cases, that is, 163 fewer deaths,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“The ultimate objective is to benefit the communities so that they can live more calmly, which does not mean that the public forces can lower their guard,” Defense Minister Iván Velásquez said, quoted in the statement.

The Ministry of Defense also reported a decrease in other types of violence such as personal injuries (10% less) or in cases of intra-family violence, which fell by 16%, from 22,409 cases in 2022 to 18,871 in 2023.

By: EFE