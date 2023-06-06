During the college entrance examination, Changsha traffic police will conduct temporary traffic control on the surrounding roads of the test center- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

During the college entrance examination, Changsha traffic police will conduct temporary traffic control on the surrounding roads of the test center

On June 5th, at the test site of Leifeng School in Changsha, all preparations have been completed.Photo by Chen Danni, all-media reporter of Changsha Evening News

Changsha Evening News, June 5th (All media reporter Zhang Yangzi, correspondent Yang Zhe) The college entrance examination is coming soon, and the traffic police “examination protection team” is also ready. In order to ensure smooth road travel during the college entrance examination period, during this year’s college entrance examination, Changsha traffic police will follow the “one school, one policy” protection test plan, centering on the test site and focusing on surrounding roads, strictly controlling the surrounding roads and major traffic nodes, according to traffic conditions. Take traffic control measures to prohibit irrelevant vehicles from entering. The specific regulatory information is as follows:

Changsha Railway No. 1 Middle School: During the examination period (from 7:00 to 12:00, 13:30 to 18:00 every day from June 7 to 9), from the intersection of Changtie No. 1 Middle School on the branch road west of Dongfang Hotel to Shuguang Road Temporary traffic control is implemented at the Shaocun intersection section, only motor vehicles are allowed to drive from east to west, and motor vehicles are prohibited from traveling from Shuguang Road to Shaocun intersection from west to east.

Changsha Experimental Middle School: Depending on the situation, temporary traffic control will be implemented around the school during the college entrance examination period. From June 7th to 9th, parking control will be carried out at 6:30 every day in front of the main gate of the school on Guhan Road, Ziwei Road, and Longbai Road, and any vehicles are prohibited from parking.

Hunan Provincial Geological Middle School: During the examination period, the diversion of Renmin Road (from Shiziling Road to Yaoling Road) will be strengthened, and diversion, traffic restriction or temporary traffic control measures will be taken in due course. And implement effective control and reasonable adjustments for the newly established tidal lanes to ensure smooth traffic around the Geological Middle School, focusing on the school gate, Ziyuan intersection, and Shiziling intersection. If there is serious congestion in front of the Geological Middle School before the test and after the test, the Shiziling intersection will be diverted according to the situation, and unrelated vehicles will be controlled to drive eastward.

Changjun Middle School: During the examination period, temporary traffic control will be implemented on the roads around Changjun Middle School, at the intersection of Renmin Road, Huangxing Middle Road, Houjie, Laodong Xincun, Chengnan Road, Changjun Middle School, and the alley outside the south gate of Changjun Middle School. 60 meters to the east and 300 meters to the west of the alley outside the south gate of Changjun Middle School, a truck spot is set up, and vehicles without a college entrance examination pass are prohibited from entering. All vehicles are prohibited from parking at the South Passage of Changjun Middle School. From 1 hour before the test to half an hour after the test, vehicles not related to the college entrance examination are prohibited from entering the section from the south gate of Chengnan Road to the intersection of Shuyuan.

Mingde Middle School: During the exam period, temporary traffic control will be implemented on Shuxiang Road (Qingshan Road to Xinshao Road). From 1 hour before the exam to half an hour after the exam, vehicles without a college entrance examination pass are prohibited from entering. Vehicles are prohibited from parking in the passageway in front of Mingde Middle School. Xinshao Road (Xinyao Road to Shuyuan Road) allows vehicles to park on the north and south sides of the road. Shuxiang Road (north of Xinshao Road) allows vehicles to park in parallel with the roadside on the east and west sides of the road.

Changjun Xiangfu Middle School: During the exam period, temporary traffic control will be implemented on Zhongyi Road (Xingu Road to Furong Road). From 1 hour before the exam to half an hour after the exam, vehicles without a college entrance examination pass are prohibited from entering. Vehicles are prohibited from parking in the passageway in front of Changjun Xiangfu Middle School. Xingu Road (Zhongyi Road to Huanggu Road) allows test-taking vehicles to park on the roads on the north and south sides. The fruit orchard section allows test-sending vehicles to be parked parallel to the roadside on the east and west sides of the road.

The High School Affiliated to Hunan Normal University: During the exam period, temporary traffic control will be implemented at the Taozihu intersection of Lushan Road and Taozihu intersection of Xiaoxiang Avenue. Motor vehicles unrelated to the college entrance examination are prohibited from passing, and vehicles that pick up candidates are required to stop and go immediately.

Changsha Lushan International Experimental School: During the exam period, temporary traffic control will be implemented at the Wangyuehu intersection of Xiaoxiang Avenue, and motor vehicles unrelated to the college entrance examination are prohibited from entering. Carry out traffic management measures on the roads of Wangyuehu Community in accordance with the established microcirculation one-way traffic organization.

Changjun Meixi Lake Middle School: During the exam period, temporary traffic control will be implemented on the Taxue Road (Yingri Road to Mufeng Road), and motor vehicles unrelated to the college entrance examination are prohibited from passing, and vehicles that pick up candidates are required to stop and go immediately.

Meixihu Middle School, High School Affiliated to Normal University: During the exam period, temporary traffic control will be implemented on Jixi Road (Jihu 1st Road to Jinhu 2nd Road), motor vehicles unrelated to the college entrance examination are prohibited from passing, and vehicles that pick up candidates are required to stop and go immediately.

Yali Yanghu Experimental Middle School: During the exam period, temporary traffic control will be implemented on Liantang Road (Luogutang Road to Zhoujiawan Road), prohibiting the passage of motor vehicles not related to the college entrance examination, and requiring the vehicles to pick up and drop off candidates to stop and go immediately.

Changsha No. 1 Middle School: During the exam period, a checkpoint was set up at the Qingshuitang intersection on Yingpan Road, and vehicles not related to the college entrance examination were prohibited from entering Qingshuitang Road. Set up checkpoints at the intersection of Qingshuitang on Bayi Road to prevent motor vehicles from entering Qingshuitang Road in reverse. Set up checkpoints in Paohou Street, Qingshuitang Road, prohibiting motor vehicles from entering, and strictly preventing noise from affecting candidates’ exams.

Zhounan Middle School: During the exam period, set up checkpoints at the intersection of Furong Road and Swan Avenue to prohibit vehicles not related to the college entrance examination from entering Swan Avenue, and set up checkpoints at the intersection of Swan Avenue and Exiu to prohibit vehicles from entering the section of the gate of Zhounan Middle School.

Yali Middle School: No less than two police officers will be arranged in front of the school during the upper and lower examinations, and a patrol motorcycle will be arranged to patrol the labor road continuously, and police officers will be sent to guard the intersection of labor road.

No. 21 Middle School in Changsha: No less than two police officers will be arranged in front of the school during the upper and lower entrance examinations, and a patrol motorcycle will be arranged to patrol continuously from the Chihuang intersection of Shaoshan Road to the Juyuan overpass. Police officers were deployed at the Xinjian intersection of Shaoshan Road, the north entrance of Juyuan Bridge on Shaoshan Road, and the Yuhua intersection of Chihuang Road.

Nanya Middle School: No less than two police officers will be arranged in front of the school during the upper and lower examinations, and a patrol motorcycle will be arranged to patrol Xiangzhang Road (Shawan Road to Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao Flyover Bridge) continuously. Send the police to guard.

Changsha Finance and Economics School (Environmental Protection Science and Technology Park Vocational Education City): No less than two police officers will be arranged in front of the school during the entrance and exit examinations, and a patrol motorcycle will be arranged to patrol around the Environmental Protection Science and Technology Park without interruption. Lu sent police to guard.

Changsha Leifeng School: During the exam period, large trucks and unrelated large buses were advised to detour at the intersection of Leigao Road and Guyuan Road. Arrange a motorcycle to be responsible for the patrol and control of the roads around Leifeng Middle School to ensure the smooth flow of the main roads during the college entrance examination. At the Leigao intersection of Jinzhou Avenue, all irrelevant vehicles (examination vehicles and buses can pass) are prohibited from entering the control area (the first lane at the school gate). The gate of Lei Feng Middle School directs the vehicles to stop and go.

The Second Affiliated High School of Hunan Normal University: During the exam period, at the intersection of Lujing Road and Lutian Road, large trucks and irrelevant large passenger cars were persuaded to detour. Arrange a motorcycle to be responsible for patrolling and controlling the surrounding roads of the No. 2 High School Attached to Hunan Normal University to ensure the smooth flow of the main roads during the college entrance examination. At the intersection of Lutian Road and Huida Road, all irrelevant vehicles (examination vehicles and buses are allowed) are prohibited from entering the control area. At the intersection of Tongzipo Road and Huida Road, all irrelevant vehicles (examination vehicles and buses can pass) are prohibited from entering the control area. The command vehicle at the gate of the No. 2 High School Attached to Hunan Normal University stops and leaves.

No. 7 Middle School of Changsha County: During the exam period, traffic control will be carried out on the east and west culverts of the No. 7 Middle School section of the Airport Expressway. Vehicles unrelated to the college entrance examination are prohibited from entering the culvert to ensure road traffic safety.

Xingsha Experimental Middle School Affiliated to Normal University: During the examination period, traffic control will be carried out at the east and south exits of Panlong Road and Dahua Intersection, and vehicles not related to the college entrance examination will be prohibited from entering the west section of Panlong Road and the north section of Dahua Road to ensure road traffic during the examination period. traffic safety.

