Source title: During the continuous low temperature warning, the city’s disease control reminds to go out and play, pay attention to cold and keep warm

At present, Beijing is in the blue warning of continuous low temperature. For going out for fun during the Spring Festival holiday, the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health reminder: Pay attention to cold protection and keep warm, and you should reduce going out when the weather is bad. The Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminds citizens to pay attention to weather forecasts and various early warnings such as cold waves and icy roads before going out, and make reasonable travel plans. When you go out, you must pay attention to cold protection and warmth, prepare warm clothes, shoes and hats, and reduce going out when the weather is bad. If symptoms such as fever and cough occur, do not go out unless necessary, minimize contact with family members while staying at home, and do not receive visits from relatives and friends. If you need to go out, you should wear N95 or KN95 masks throughout. Special groups such as the elderly, children, those with chronic diseases, and pregnant women should try not to arrange long-distance travel, refrain from participating in gatherings of many people, and avoid going to crowded places. Citizens should go out and play within the allowable range of their physical functions, and do not try to be aggressive, especially activities with a lot of exercise such as mountain climbing and hiking must do what they can. When skating and skiing, pay attention to choosing regular sports venues and equipment, pay attention to keeping warm during exercise, do warm-up activities, and do it step by step and according to your ability.

