On the evening of November 5, Chongqing held the 134th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, reminded the general public that during the emergency response period of the epidemic, the central urban area must hold a nucleic acid negative certificate within 48 hours to enter public places.

Li Pan said that public places are densely populated, highly mobile, and some places are relatively closed. Such environments have an amplifier effect on the spread of the epidemic, and are prone to rapid spread of the epidemic. During the emergency response period of the epidemic, the general public is requested to actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control measures such as scanning code, temperature measurement, wearing a mask, and entering public places with a nucleic acid negative certificate within 48 hours in the central city. Regular ventilation, public chopsticks, “one-meter noodles” and other good hygiene habits.

At present, the Chongqing epidemic is characterized by the coexistence of multiple sporadic and clustered epidemics. The prevention and control situation is severe and complex, and the prevention and control work is at a critical period. In the next step, Chongqing will always adhere to the general strategy of “preventing imports from abroad, and preventing rebound from within” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”.

