With the arrival of the two festivals, the flow of people has increased significantly, and the risk of the spread of the new crown virus has also increased. In order to ensure vaccination during the festival, the new crown vaccination sites in this city have been opened in an orderly manner to provide citizens with safe, convenient and efficient vaccination services. The Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminds citizens: Get vaccinated against the new crown in time to protect the health of yourself and your family.

vaccine At a temporary vaccination site, medical staff vaccinated an elderly man with a second booster shot of nasal spray.Photo by Xinhua Data map in Tiancun Road Street, Haidian District, BeijingAt a temporary vaccination site, medical staff vaccinated an elderly man with a second booster shot of nasal spray.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Chao

According to disease control experts, people who have recently been infected with the new crown virus are not recommended to receive the new crown vaccine. The immunity produced after infection with the new coronavirus is weaker than the mixed immunity produced by infection and vaccination. If the new crown vaccine needs to be vaccinated later, the time of infection and the time of vaccination should be separated by more than 6 months. If people who have not yet been infected have not completed the full course of immunization or booster immunization, as long as they meet the vaccination requirements, they should complete the full course of immunization or booster immunization as soon as possible in accordance with the immunization procedures to achieve a better protective effect.

At present, the types of new crown vaccines that have been approved for conditional marketing or emergency use in my country include inactivated vaccines, recombinant protein vaccines, adenovirus vector vaccines (two types of intramuscular injection and inhalation) and influenza virus vector vaccines. There are 13 vaccines in total. The city has launched the second dose of booster immunization. All vaccines approved for conditional marketing or emergency use can be used for the second dose of booster immunization. Sequential booster immunization is recommended first.

According to the national implementation plan, considering that most of the recipients have completed the vaccination with three doses of inactivated vaccines in the early stage of large-scale vaccination in my country, when the second dose of booster immunization is given, only recombinant protein vaccines and adenovirus vectors should be selected. Any one of vaccines and influenza virus vector vaccines is in line with the scope of sequential immunization. For recipients who have been vaccinated with two doses of CanSino intramuscular injection of adenovirus vector vaccine, they can choose to receive one dose of CanSino Inhalation Recombinant New Coronavirus Vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector). If the first dose of booster immunization has adopted sequential immunization (that is, two doses of inactivated vaccine plus one dose of recombinant protein vaccine or adenovirus vector vaccine), the second dose of booster immunization can choose recombinant protein vaccine or adenovirus vector Any of vaccines, influenza virus vector vaccines.

Recipients who have completed three doses of Zhifeilong Koma’s recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (CHO cells), according to national requirements, currently cannot use sequential immunization, and can use the original vaccine for booster immunization.

(Original title: New crown vaccination sites open in an orderly manner during the festival, and the city’s disease control reminds citizens to actively vaccinate)

Source: Beijing Evening News reporter Sun Leqi

