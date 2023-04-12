Home News During the first quarter of 2023, ITAIPU supplied Paraguay with 5,588 GWh of electrical energy
During the first quarter of 2023, ITAIPU supplied Paraguay with 5,588 GWh of electrical energy

During the first quarter of 2023, ITAIPU supplied Paraguay with 5,588 GWh of electrical energy

Asuncion, National Radio.-Some 5,588 GWh of electrical energy was supplied by the ITAIPU Hydroelectric Power Plant from January to March of this year, through the National Electricity Administration, highlighted the monthly production report on Tuesday, provided by the Entity’s Right Bank Technical Department.

It refers that the total generation for the month of March was 7,743 GWh. He explains that of this value, 3,884 GWh were generated by the 50 Hz system, of which 1,844 GWh were supplied to ANDE.

He mentions that the amount generated so far this year, which was 20,622 GWh, is equivalent to what is necessary to supply all the demand of Paraguay for approximately thirteen months.

In addition, the report adds, the high availability rate of the hydroelectric generating units, whose accumulated value as of March was 96.86%, exceeding the business goal set at 94% by 2.86%.

It highlights that these achievements are possible thanks to the operational and maintenance efficiency, the technical quality of the staff and the coordinated work between the electrical systems of Paraguay and Brazil, optimizing the resources available to cover the existing demand by the system. interconnected.

Finally, remember that ITAIPU Binacional is the largest generator of clean and renewable energy, with a production of more than 2,921,454 GWh since the beginning of its operations in 1984.

