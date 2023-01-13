During the investigation of the inspection center, Li Li emphasized the comprehensive strengthening of supervision and inspection to ensure the quality and safety of epidemic prevention medicines and equipment

On January 11, Li Li, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the State Food and Drug Administration, conducted research at the Food and Drug Inspection and Inspection Center (National Vaccine Inspection Center), visited front-line cadres and workers, and supervised the supervision and inspection of epidemic prevention medicines and equipment. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement the “four most stringent” requirements, comprehensively strengthen the supervision and inspection of epidemic prevention medicines and equipment, firmly hold the bottom line of quality and safety, and serve and guarantee the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control in the new stage.

Li Li listened to the work report of the inspection center and fully affirmed the considerable progress made in the inspection of medical devices in recent years. Li Li pointed out that since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, the inspection center has carried out a lot of arduous work around winning the special battle of epidemic prevention and control of the quality and safety of medicines and equipment, laid a solid foundation and gained rich experience. The current epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage. The inspection center and drug inspection agencies at all levels across the country must start from scratch and comprehensively strengthen the supervision and inspection of epidemic prevention medicines and equipment to effectively ensure product quality and safety. We must do our best to do a good job in the registration and verification of new crown vaccine drugs and medical devices, maintain a zero-time difference with the review work, and ensure that safe and effective vaccine drugs and medical devices are quickly approved for marketing. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen the supervision and inspection of new crown vaccine drug and medical device manufacturers, and do a good job in the inspection of newly approved emergency use vaccine companies. It is necessary to coordinate and guide the drug supervision and inspection work in various places, implement the most stringent on-site inspection of vaccine manufacturers, implement “one company, one policy, one product, one file” management of new coronavirus therapeutic drugs, establish a supervision and inspection ledger, and review the supervision and inspection findings. It is necessary to supervise and rectify the problems in a timely manner, and eliminate hidden dangers in the bud.

Li Li pointed out that the inspection work bears great responsibilities and plays an important role in the modern drug regulatory system. In accordance with the working idea of ​​”emphasizing politics, strengthening supervision, ensuring safety, promoting development, and benefiting people’s livelihood”, we must coordinate epidemic prevention and control and daily work, coordinate development and safety, coordinate inspection and services, and effectively strengthen high-risk vaccines and blood products. Product inspection, strengthen the construction of professional and professional inspector team, and continuously improve the quality and efficiency of inspection. It is necessary to do a good job in the supervision and inspection of clinical trials, and must truthfully record and reflect the problems found in the clinical trial inspections, and not let go of any problem that affects the safety and effectiveness of drugs, so as to ensure quality and safety from the source.

Li Li emphasized that it is necessary to effectively strengthen the construction of party style and clean government and anti-corruption work, strengthen the supervision of top leaders and leading groups, strengthen the supervision and management of inspectors, strengthen the prevention of conflicts of interest, improve the long-term mechanism of work style construction, and maintain zero tolerance for corruption. In a high-pressure situation, we strive to build a pro-Qing political and business relationship, and ensure the authority of drug inspection work with the integrity of the team.

Comrades in charge of the Bureau’s General Affairs Department and the Drug Supervision Department participated in the investigation and discussion.