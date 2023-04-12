The commitment and dedication of the more than 5,718 uniformed officers in Meta was reflected in the 20% decrease in homicides; 42% in personal injuries; 57% in theft to residences; 88% in shoplifting and a drop in personal theft of 83%, compared to previous years.

Colonel Jeison Fredy Sora, commander of the Meta Police Department, highlighted that results such as the rescue of two Metense citizens kidnapped in Soacha (Cundinamarca); the constant control for the identification of criminals, the seizure of firearms and bovine livestock without required documentation; controls on the commercialization of fish; as well as the offensive for the protection of wildlife and the environment.

Meta has been characterized as a destination that provides safe environments and that from the institutional framework makes important efforts to guarantee security and citizen coexistence throughout the department, thanks to the articulated work of the Colombian Army, Police, Navy and Air Force, with the unconditional support of the Secretary of Government of the Department of Meta.

More than 475,000 vehicles moved through the department of Meta and there was a hotel occupancy that remained at 80.6%, reaching peaks of 95.2. A call was made to the public to be kind to tourists and to continue collaborating with the Public Force by reporting any criminal or suspicious act on the national emergency line 123.

Source: Government of Meta

