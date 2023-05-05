During the “May 1st” holiday, Liaoning Public Security launched a high-level duty model to ensure social security and stability

Date: 2023-05-05

Source: Liaoning Provincial People's Government website

People’s Daily Online, Shenyang, May 4th (Wang Siwen) On May 4th, this website learned from the Liaoning Provincial Public Security Bureau that during the “May 1st” holiday this year, Liaoning’s criminal police situation and public security police situation dropped by 25.39% and 23.43% respectively year-on-year. The public order is good and the overall social situation is stable. The province’s public security and civilian police auxiliary police have fully launched three “high-level services” of intelligence command, public security and armed police joint service patrol, and social prevention and control, serving with heart and soul to ensure the people’s happy holiday.

In response to the characteristics of travel peaks during the “May 1st” period, the Liaoning Public Security Traffic Control Department formulated an emergency plan for road traffic safety in advance. Put equipment and vehicles on the road; focus on the investigation and rectification of key vehicle safety hazards such as public buses and tourist buses, and strictly investigate prominent traffic violations such as speeding, overcrowding, overloading, fatigue driving, and drunk driving. Accidents and congested road sections were found, and the flat dispatch commanded the on-site traffic police to quickly dispatch the police to deal with them. The logistics and passenger flow in the province were smooth, and there was no long-term and large-scale traffic congestion.

At the same time, the Liaoning Public Security Bureau has deployed more than 6,600 police officers on duty to urge the organizers of various large-scale events to implement their safety responsibilities, and cooperate closely with the cultural and tourism departments to promote the implementation of time-scheduled tours in 133 popular tourist attractions to ensure that all activities in the scenic spots are safe and orderly .

In addition, the public security organs of Liaoning have implemented the “police on the street, on-the-go standby” and rapid response mechanism, investing more than 30,000 patrol police forces and more than 10,000 vehicles every day to implement dynamic police deployment, superimposed prevention and control, and strengthen the supervision of bustling streets. Safe guarding of densely populated places such as squares, city squares, etc., effectively improving the control of social security; actively cooperating with street, community, and village cadres to conduct in-depth grassroots visits and resolve 4,891 conflicts and disputes. At the same time, strengthen network inspection and monitoring, carry out network security technical monitoring and regular inspections on key information infrastructure and important networks, and ensure the smooth operation of key information infrastructure, important information systems, and key websites in the province.