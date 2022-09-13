Original title: Changsha South Railway Station sent 413,000 passengers

The reporter learned from the Guangzhou Railway Group on September 12 that during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday this year, the Guangzhou Railway Group sent a total of 3.934 million passengers, of which 3.247 million were sent by high-speed rail, accounting for about 82.5% of the total. Changsha South Railway Station sent a total of 413,000 passengers. The peak passenger flow day was September 10, and the number of passengers sent was 133,000.

On the 12th, the last day of the holiday, passengers embarked on their return journeys one after another. The Guangzhou Railway Group ushered in a small peak in the return passenger flow, and the passenger flow showed a trend of returning from the surrounding small and medium cities to the central big cities. Guangzhou Railway opened 1,001.5 pairs of passenger trains today, including 901 pairs of high-speed EMU trains, providing sufficient capacity for returning passengers. Data show that Guangzhou Railway sent 1.07 million passengers in advance today, and 1.12 million passengers arrived.

In order to cope with the return passenger flow, Guangzhou Railway Group has strengthened the service for key passengers such as the elderly, young, sick, disabled, and pregnant, and unblocked traditional service channels such as ticket sales at station windows and manual ticket inspection, so as to ensure the travel needs of the elderly and people who are disconnected from the Internet; major stations Conscientiously do a good job of connecting transportation in the railway station area, smooth the “last mile” of passengers’ travel, actively cooperate with the municipal transportation department, coordinate the opening or extension of bus, subway, and taxi operating hours according to the arrival time of the train, and optimize the departure time of the railway station. The driving route at the station entrance ensures that passengers can go home smoothly after leaving the station.

Guangzhou Railway Group has continued to strengthen its scientific and technological epidemic prevention capabilities. More than 400 5G intelligent health verification and epidemic prevention platforms have been installed at the entrances, exits and convenient transfer passages of major stations within the management, which greatly improves the inspection efficiency. Changsha South Railway Station has comprehensively upgraded the self-service real-name verification gates and manual real-name verification equipment in 18 stations within the management, and automatically checks the nucleic acid test results of passengers to improve the efficiency of passenger traffic. (Reporter Peng Kexin correspondent Fang Jie Zhang Tao)

