Most of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Guangdong may have rain and cloudy people may not be able to enjoy the moon

China News Service, Guangzhou, September 8 (Wang Jian and Liang Qiaoqian) The Guangdong Provincial Meteorological Bureau announced on the 8th that the province may experience rain and cloudy weather during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. It is expected that there will be (thunder) showers and local heavy rains in the central and western parts of the province on the 9th. The rain will weaken from the 10th to the 11th, and most cities and counties will be cloudy, accompanied by scattered (thunder) showers and local heavy rain.

The Guangdong Meteorological Bureau analyzed that on the 9th, Shaoguan, Qingyuan and Leizhou Peninsula were cloudy and cloudy, with (thunder) showers and local heavy rain or heavy rain, while the rest of the cities and counties were cloudy with scattered (thunder) showers. On the 10th, it was cloudy in cities and counties in eastern Guangdong, the Pearl River Delta and western Guangdong, with scattered (thunder) showers and local heavy rains, while the rest of the cities and counties were cloudy with some showers. On the 11th, most cities and counties in the province were cloudy, with scattered (thunder) showers and local heavy rain. On the 12th, there were thunderstorms in Shaoguan, Qingyuan, and western Guangdong, and the rest were cloudy with scattered or partial thunderstorms.

Meteorological experts said that during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, some cities and counties in the province will be cloudy with thunderstorms, and local rain will be strong. It is necessary to guard against the disasters caused by lightning and short-term heavy rainfall. The public should also be prepared for not being able to view the moon due to cloudy or rainy conditions.

According to the Guangdong Meteorological Bureau, at present, rainy weather has occurred in many places in the province. From the daytime on the 7th to the morning of the 8th, the cities and counties in western Guangdong were cloudy to overcast, with moderate thunderstorms. Among them, there were heavy rains or heavy rainstorms in the coastal areas and counties. Some cities such as Zhaoqing experienced heavy rain or heavy rain.

According to meteorological monitoring, from 8:00 on the 7th to 8:00 on the 8th, 7 towns and streets in the province recorded heavy rains of more than 100 mm, 39 towns and streets recorded heavy rains of 50 mm to 100 mm, and 130 towns and streets recorded heavy rains of 50 mm to 100 mm. 25mm to 50mm of heavy rain.

