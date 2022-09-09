Home News During the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, short-distance travel is the mainstay. It is not expected that there will be a significant peak in passenger flow_Social News_Lu’an News_Lu’an News Network
The Mid-Autumn Festival holiday is mainly short-distance travel, and it is not expected that there will be an obvious peak passenger flow

Tomorrow is the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. This year, due to the impact of the epidemic situation and local prevention and control policies, the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday mainly includes local tours, surrounding tours, and short-distance tours. The transportation department does not expect a significant peak in passenger flow.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the railway department will implement “one map per day” based on 12306 passenger ticket pre-sale and standby ticket data to dynamically arrange passenger trains to accurately match capacity and demand. For inter-provincial, inter-city, and city areas affected by the epidemic, differentiated capacity supply strategies are adopted, and measures such as EMU reconnection operation and regular-speed passenger trains are adopted for some popular routes. The train group fully meets the travel needs of passengers.

In terms of highways, during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the free passage policy for small passenger vehicles will not be implemented on expressways across the country. The number of short- and medium-distance self-driving trips will increase significantly, and there will be regional congestion on the roads around cities and scenic spots. From 10:00 to 12:00 on September 10 is the peak time for travel, and from 16:00 to 19:00 on September 12 is the peak time for the return journey.

(Headquarters CCTV reporter Tang Ying)

