Source title: Beijing’s tourism revenue of 6.54 billion yuan during the National Day holiday, citizens look forward to enjoying the beautiful scenery

During the National Day holiday this year, Beijing’s cultural tourism market is generally safe, stable and orderly, and presents the characteristics of richer market supply and more diverse cultural tourism consumption. From October 1st to 7th, Beijing received a total of 6.893 million tourists, with a total tourism revenue of 6.54 billion yuan. The red theme is popular among tourists The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held. During the National Day, the red theme tour has heated up significantly. Watching the national flag raising ceremony, visiting the red theme exhibition, and visiting the red tourist attractions have become important activities for citizens and tourists to travel on holiday. On October 1, nearly 220,000 people watched the flag-raising ceremony in Tiananmen Square, a record high. From October 1st to 3rd, the “Red Fragrant Hills in My Eyes – In-depth Tour” activity brought many tourists to learn more about the red story at Shuangqing Villa in Fragrant Hills Park. At the Xiangshan Revolutionary Memorial Hall, nearly 10,000 citizens and tourists relived the story of “going to Beijing to take the test”; at the Memorial Hall of the Early Revolutionary Activities of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, young people became the main visitors; the Memorial Hall of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression also received more than 30,000 people during the National Day holiday visit. Expert analysis shows that the vigorous development of red tourism is the result of the combined effect of multiple factors such as product supply, market demand, and policy support. Rural tourism is more important to cultivate internal skills See also College graduates have entered the critical period of the sprint for job hunting, and colleges and universities in various regions are actively recruiting_China Economic Net - National Economic Portal From October 1st to 7th, Beijing Rural Tours received a total of 3.983 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 4.4%; operating income was 604.807 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.1%, and doubled from 2020 on a comparable basis. The top three tourist receptions are: Yanqing District 1.26 million person-times, Miyun District 1.152 million person-times, Huairou District 889,000 person-times. In the suburbs of Beijing, green aerobic cycling and hiking have become new hot spots. During the National Day holiday, compared with the accommodation and reception places in the urban areas, more outdoor and open single-family and courtyard-style boutique country houses have become important places for rural tourism. Some are qualified to support outdoor cycling, vacation, picking leisure and scenic spots. Characteristic mountain villages and towns supported by lines are more popular. Many guests who used to stay only one night are gradually changing to two or three nights. Everyone is more inclined to stay down and down, looking forward to enjoying the beautiful scenery calmly and immersively. A variety of cultural activities During the National Day holiday, we created a cultural business card of “Watching Beijing in a big drama”. Under the premise of strictly implementing epidemic prevention and control measures, the city held a total of 1,258 offline performances, with an audience of 274,000 and box office revenue of 42.467 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 30.2 percent respectively. %, 17.1%, 9.5%. Traditional Chinese opera performances attract fans to the Mei Lanfang Grand Theater, Chang’an Grand Theater, and Jixiang Grand Theater for consumption. Dramas, children’s plays, and musicals staged in the small theater have become “good places” for young parents and theater enthusiasts. The city has organized and carried out 1,654 mass cultural activities in 662 items, involving 5.78 million citizens, allowing citizens to have a “cultural-flavored” holiday. See also Giorgetti: 1.2 million subscribers to the new register against wild marketing

During the National Day holiday this year, Beijing’s cultural tourism market is generally safe, stable and orderly, and presents the characteristics of richer market supply and more diverse cultural tourism consumption. From October 1st to 7th, Beijing received a total of 6.893 million tourists, with a total tourism revenue of 6.54 billion yuan.

The red theme is popular among tourists

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held. During the National Day, the red theme tour has heated up significantly. Watching the national flag raising ceremony, visiting the red theme exhibition, and visiting the red tourist attractions have become important activities for citizens and tourists to travel on holiday. On October 1, nearly 220,000 people watched the flag-raising ceremony in Tiananmen Square, a record high. From October 1st to 3rd, the “Red Fragrant Hills in My Eyes – In-depth Tour” activity brought many tourists to learn more about the red story at Shuangqing Villa in Fragrant Hills Park.

At the Xiangshan Revolutionary Memorial Hall, nearly 10,000 citizens and tourists relived the story of “going to Beijing to take the test”; at the Memorial Hall of the Early Revolutionary Activities of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, young people became the main visitors; the Memorial Hall of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression also received more than 30,000 people during the National Day holiday visit. Expert analysis shows that the vigorous development of red tourism is the result of the combined effect of multiple factors such as product supply, market demand, and policy support.

Rural tourism is more important to cultivate internal skills

From October 1st to 7th, Beijing Rural Tours received a total of 3.983 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 4.4%; operating income was 604.807 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.1%, and doubled from 2020 on a comparable basis. The top three tourist receptions are: Yanqing District 1.26 million person-times, Miyun District 1.152 million person-times, Huairou District 889,000 person-times. In the suburbs of Beijing, green aerobic cycling and hiking have become new hot spots.

During the National Day holiday, compared with the accommodation and reception places in the urban areas, more outdoor and open single-family and courtyard-style boutique country houses have become important places for rural tourism. Some are qualified to support outdoor cycling, vacation, picking leisure and scenic spots. Characteristic mountain villages and towns supported by lines are more popular.

Many guests who used to stay only one night are gradually changing to two or three nights. Everyone is more inclined to stay down and down, looking forward to enjoying the beautiful scenery calmly and immersively.

A variety of cultural activities

During the National Day holiday, we created a cultural business card of “Watching Beijing in a big drama”. Under the premise of strictly implementing epidemic prevention and control measures, the city held a total of 1,258 offline performances, with an audience of 274,000 and box office revenue of 42.467 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 30.2 percent respectively. %, 17.1%, 9.5%. Traditional Chinese opera performances attract fans to the Mei Lanfang Grand Theater, Chang’an Grand Theater, and Jixiang Grand Theater for consumption. Dramas, children’s plays, and musicals staged in the small theater have become “good places” for young parents and theater enthusiasts.

The city has organized and carried out 1,654 mass cultural activities in 662 items, involving 5.78 million citizens, allowing citizens to have a “cultural-flavored” holiday.