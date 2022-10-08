Source title: Hunan receives more than 9 million tourists during the National Day holiday, and short-distance travel is favored

China News Service, Changsha, October 8 (Reporter Deng Xia) The holiday tourism data released by the Hunan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism on the 7th showed that from October 1 to 7, a total of 939 holiday statistical monitoring units were included in the province, and the cumulative reception The number of tourists was 9.1756 million, a year-on-year decrease of 14.28%, and the operating income was 951 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 16.19%; a total of 330 tourist areas were included in the monitoring, and a total of 8.8074 million tourists were received, a year-on-year decrease of 14.67%, and the operating income was 783.2 million yuan, A year-on-year decrease of 19.38%. Affected by the epidemic, inter-provincial travel has been restricted, and many cultural and tourism venues in Hunan have been closed one after another, and the number of tourists received by the province has generally declined. However, there is a strong demand for short-distance micro-vacation tourism such as self-driving tours, city-surrounding tours, and rural tours, which have been well released. From October 1st to 7th, 75 3A-level and below scenic spots in Hunan received a total of 1.2032 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 11.12%, and achieved an operating income of 109 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.72%; 404 accommodation units received a total of 368,200 accommodation tourists. person-times, and achieved an operating income of 168 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.73%. Data from multiple platforms shows that Hunan and Changsha have become high-frequency words on the National Day holiday tourism hot list, and Hunan tourism has shown its "top-notch" strength. According to the same trip data, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Hunan are among the top three most popular hotel reservation provinces, and Beijing, Shanghai, and Changsha are among the top three in the country in terms of hotel reservations. According to the "2022 National Day Holiday Travel Report" released by AutoNavi, the Fenghuang Ancient City tourist area in western Hunan has become one of the top three popular nighttime cultural and tourist consumption clusters in the country. Various places in Hunan also carry out cultural and tourism activities in a combination of online and offline methods. For example, Chenzhou City has launched a series of activities such as "Intangible Cultural Heritage Chenzhou National Tide Long Scroll Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition", and Yueyang City has launched a line of "Tide Play National Day, Celebrating Chinese Birthday". At the event, Yongzhou City launched a series of activities such as "100-meter painting scroll to dedicate to the motherland", and Xiangxi Prefecture launched a series of activities such as "appreciating the beauty of western Hunan and celebrating the birthday of a prosperous world". In terms of epidemic handling, after the discovery of 4 imported cases of infected people in Fenghuang County, Xiangxi Prefecture, the official apologized to tourists, implemented global silent management and control, arranged hotel isolation for free, and promised stranded tourists to visit the county's A-level scenic spots for free next year; Zhangjiajie targeted one imported case. For cases of sexually infected persons, temporary static management of some tourists is implemented, and hotel isolation is arranged at a preferential rate; there are no major safety accidents and major emergencies in the tourism market of the province.

