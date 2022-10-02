This year’s National Day holiday, the number of people on the Hubin Pedestrian Street will exceed 1.37 million. The “most beautiful wall” by the West Lake will arrive as promised

“Now the green light, please pass quickly and orderly, pay attention to safety”, “Now the red light, please stand outside the zebra crossing and wait patiently”…

On the first day of the National Day, the familiar “scenery” appeared on the streets of Lakeside again on time: it would expand for a while, close for a while, control the flow of people in the east and west, and maintain traffic flow in the north and south for a while. “The most beautiful human wall” is like a precision-designed machine, which divides the traffic flow and the flow of people in an orderly manner, escorts every tourist who comes to Hangzhou to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the West Lake in a safe and orderly manner, and adds splendor to the overall image of Hangzhou.

2022 will be the seventh year of the “Most Beautiful Wall” volunteer service. Up to now, 1,000 volunteers have participated, consisting of 800 formal volunteers and 200 reserve volunteers, including 607 post-00 volunteers. , The volunteering spirit of “The Most Beautiful Wall” is also being passed on to the younger generation. What’s even more surprising is that this year’s “Beautiful People Wall” of Qingyu Public Welfare is also equipped with 10 Red Cross First Aid Volunteers, who can provide first aid in response to emergencies on the spot.

“According to the change of traffic lights, our human wall also has to change the formation quickly. In order to have a more tacit understanding and better service, many volunteers give up rest time and try to make time for queue training before the festival.” Shangcheng Qingyu Shen Tingchong, head of the Public Welfare Service Center, said.

In addition, this year’s “Beautiful People Wall” volunteers also changed into new orange vests with the support of enthusiastic people, and uniformly equipped with a work card of learning from Lei Feng to show their identity. At the same time, in order to better serve the citizens and tourists, according to the different service content, the volunteers are also classified from one star to five stars, and strive to show the demeanor of Hangzhou volunteers with the best service and standard.

Archie, an international student from Somalia, “Participating in this volunteer activity makes me feel very interesting and unforgettable!” Before he finished speaking, the red light turned green, he turned and mixed into the human wall again, turning into a human wall A member of the group, continue to welcome and send visitors to the lakeside.

According to the digital application scenario forecast of the comprehensive time series model of Hubin Street’s “Gongfu Hubin” smart platform, and from the data analysis of “historic sky-level crowd flow”, “block activity attractiveness” and “weather conditions”, the number of people in Hubin Pedestrian Street during the National Day holiday in 2022 is analyzed. The traffic will exceed 1.37 million, and the peak passenger flow will appear on the 1st and 2nd.