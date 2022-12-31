Source title: During the New Year’s Day holiday, the temperature of Beijing Sunshine “on duty” fluctuated slightly today’s highest temperature will rise to 6 ℃

During the New Year’s Day holiday (December 31, 2022 to January 2, 2023), Beijing is sunny online, and the temperature fluctuates slightly. Among them, today, the highest temperature in Beijing will rise to 6°C, which is suitable for outdoor activities, but the gusts are strong in mountainous areas. When going out to play, you must pay attention to wind protection, warmth and travel safety. Yesterday, Beijing was sunny and sunny, with a large temperature difference between day and night. At around 14:00, the temperature in the urban area was 3~5°C, and the relative humidity of the air was less than 20%, which was very dry. With the sunset, the temperature in Beijing dropped significantly. At 20:00, the temperature in the southern suburbs observatory was only minus 3.8 degrees Celsius. The Beijing Meteorological Observatory predicts that today it will be partly cloudy during the day, with a northerly wind of magnitude 3, and a maximum temperature of 6°C; at night, it will be partly cloudy, with a northerly magnitude of magnitude 2, and a minimum temperature of minus 7°C. Tomorrow will usher in the new year. It is expected that from January 1 to 2, 2023, Beijing will still be mostly sunny to cloudy, with the highest temperature dropping slightly to 2~4°C and the lowest temperature minus 8~7°C. The cold will continue . Meteorological experts remind that during the New Year’s Day holiday, the weather in Beijing is good for travel, but the temperature is low in the morning and evening, and the cold intensifies. It is recommended that the elderly, children and infirm people try to choose outdoor activities around noon. When going out, they should pay attention to keeping their head and neck warm. Respiratory diseases, finally I wish you all a happy holiday! See also Guangdong's GDP grew by 3.3% year-on-year in the first quarter: what are the pressures and bright spots? - Economic Observation Network - Professional Financial News Website

During the New Year’s Day holiday (December 31, 2022 to January 2, 2023), Beijing is sunny online, and the temperature fluctuates slightly. Among them, today, the highest temperature in Beijing will rise to 6°C, which is suitable for outdoor activities, but the gusts are strong in mountainous areas. When going out to play, you must pay attention to wind protection, warmth and travel safety.

Yesterday, Beijing was sunny and sunny, with a large temperature difference between day and night. At around 14:00, the temperature in the urban area was 3~5°C, and the relative humidity of the air was less than 20%, which was very dry. With the sunset, the temperature in Beijing dropped significantly. At 20:00, the temperature in the southern suburbs observatory was only minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory predicts that today it will be partly cloudy during the day, with a northerly wind of magnitude 3, and a maximum temperature of 6°C; at night, it will be partly cloudy, with a northerly magnitude of magnitude 2, and a minimum temperature of minus 7°C.

Tomorrow will usher in the new year. It is expected that from January 1 to 2, 2023, Beijing will still be mostly sunny to cloudy, with the highest temperature dropping slightly to 2~4°C and the lowest temperature minus 8~7°C. The cold will continue .

Meteorological experts remind that during the New Year’s Day holiday, the weather in Beijing is good for travel, but the temperature is low in the morning and evening, and the cold intensifies. It is recommended that the elderly, children and infirm people try to choose outdoor activities around noon. When going out, they should pay attention to keeping their head and neck warm. Respiratory diseases, finally I wish you all a happy holiday!