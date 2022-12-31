There is no obvious cold air in Zhejiang during the New Year’s Day holiday, and the sun will be online for a short time

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-31 09:37

Zhejiang News Client Probably feeling that the new year is coming soon, and the weather is gradually getting brighter.

Today is the last day of 2022, and there are still sunshine in many places in Zhejiang.

Today, the New Year’s Day holiday begins. Is the weather good?

According to the prediction of Zhejiang Provincial Meteorological Observatory, there will be no obvious cold air disturbance in the whole province during the holiday, and the weather in the whole province will be mainly cloudy to cloudy. Among them, from the night of January 1st to the 2nd, there was some light rain in central and northern Zhejiang, accompanied by rain and fog.

During the holiday, the highest temperature in the province was 9-13°C; on the morning of the 31st, the temperature was relatively low, most of the lowest temperatures were -1-1°C, with thin ice in some areas, and freezing in mountainous areas at -2–4°C.

It should be noted that before January 3, there were gusts of magnitude 8 on the sea surface along the coast of southern Zhejiang.

The Hangzhou Meteorological Observatory stated that the weather during the day from today to January 1 is not bad, which is very suitable for washing and drying to welcome the new year.

However, in terms of temperature, it is not so empathetic. Before January 3, the temperature in Hangzhou continued to drop, especially this morning, the temperature was low, with thin ice at 0-2°C in the plains, and freezing at -2-5°C in the mountainous areas. Everyone should pay attention to keeping warm.