Zhejiang Online December 30 (correspondent Chen Yini, reporter Weng Yujun)The New Year’s Day holiday is just around the corner. How is the weather in Zhejiang these days? On the morning of December 30, a reporter from Zhejiang Online learned from the Zhejiang Provincial Meteorological Observatory that the New Year’s Day holiday in Zhejiang was mostly cloudy to overcast. The next seven days will be sunny and rainy, and the temperature will rise.

Specifically, during the New Year’s Day holiday (December 31 to January 2), it is expected that there will be no obvious cold air in Zhejiang. It may be accompanied by rain and fog; the highest temperature in the province during the holiday is generally 9-13°C; the temperature in the morning on the 31st is relatively low, most of the lowest temperatures are -1-1°C, with thin ice in some areas, and -2-4°C in mountainous areas. Frozen; in addition, before January 3, there were 8-level gusts on the sea along the coast of southern Zhejiang. From January 3 to 6, the province was dominated by cloudy to overcast with some light rain, and the temperature rose, with the highest temperature reaching 15-18°C on the 6th. The specific weather forecast is as follows:

30th (Friday): Cloudy to cloudy in the northern part of northern Zhejiang; cloudy in other areas, with some sporadic light rain, and cloudy to cloudy in the afternoon.

31st (Saturday): Cloudy in southern Zhejiang, and sunny to cloudy in other areas. Partial fog in southern Zhejiang in the morning.

January 1 (Sunday) during the day: Cloudy to overcast across the province.

From the night of the 1st to the 2nd (next Monday): The whole province is cloudy, with some light rain in the central and northern parts of Zhejiang.

3rd (next Tuesday): The whole province will be cloudy with some light rain.

4th (next Wednesday): Cloudy to overcast across the province.

5th (next Thursday): Cloudy to overcast throughout the province, with some light rain in northern Zhejiang.

6th (next Friday): Cloudy to overcast across the province, with some light rain.

Warm reminder, there are low-visibility weather in some areas during the holiday, you need to pay attention to travel safety; before 3 days, you need to prevent the adverse effects of strong winds on the sea surface along the coast of southern Zhejiang on maritime traffic. In addition, the temperature in our province will be relatively low in the next three days, and the public should pay attention to keeping warm and preventing respiratory infections.