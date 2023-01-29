During the Spring Festival, the public security in Hangzhou received more than 29,000 police reports, and the city’s social security is in good condition

2023-01-29

Business News The reporter learned from the Hangzhou Public Security Bureau that in the past Spring Festival, the city received a total of more than 29,000 police calls, a decrease of 5.08% compared with last year’s Spring Festival.They decreased by 45.52% and 42.19% year-on-year respectively. The tour order of the West Lake Scenic Area is smooth and orderly. The city’s social security is in good condition, and no major cases (incidents) with bad influence and major traffic and disaster accidents have occurred.

In order to ensure absolute safety on the ground during the Spring Festival, during the festival, the city’s public security organs deploy more than 23,000 police officers every day, station police on the streets to the greatest extent, and strengthen patrols in densely populated places such as scenic spots, stations, docks, railway stations, and city squares. The city has set up 175 public security checkpoints, and a total of more than 161,000 police officers have been deployed to carry out patrol duties and guard duties, strengthen the safety supervision of dangerous items such as civil explosives and controlled knives, and ensure that hazardous and explosive items are well controlled. Focusing on key tasks such as large-scale mass activities (including spontaneous mass gathering activities), fireworks and firecracker safety supervision, overall social prevention and control, the “Qingfeng” action to crack down on illegal gambling crimes in rural areas, safety management of tourist attractions, and prevention of production safety accidents, etc., through Concentrated actions to comprehensively check hot issues, discover unstable factors, rectify major risks and hidden dangers, and effectively complete the security work of 26 fireworks display activities in the city.