The fireworks are full of flavor, and the popularity is picking up and consumption is booming. On the 27th, the reporter learned from the Municipal Bureau of Commerce that during the Spring Festival, the sales of the 10 key retail enterprises monitored in our city were nearly 63 million yuan, an increase of 3% over the same period last year; An increase of 6% over the same period.

During the Spring Festival holiday, the city’s commercial streets, large shopping malls, supermarkets, pedestrian streets, etc. launched the “New Year’s Goods Collection” theme promotional activities, focusing on “New Year’s goods”, “New Year’s taste” and “New Year’s customs”, displaying and selling various agricultural and sideline products, time-honored products, Green organic food, New Year’s handicrafts and Spring Festival supplies not only enrich the festival market, but also set off a strong festive atmosphere. During the festival, in various shopping malls in our city, there are crowds of citizens who come to go shopping. A wide range of commodities and activities full of New Year’s flavor make the shopping mall a good choice for citizens to relax during holidays. “During the Spring Festival, I came to the mall several times. Besides shopping, I also had dinner with relatives and friends. The mall is very lively and full of New Year’s spirit.” Ms. Liu, a citizen, said.

Key commercial and trade enterprises have increased their commodity inventory, strengthened the organization of supply sources, and carried out consumption promotion activities to meet the festival consumption needs of citizens. During the Spring Festival, Parkson Shopping Center launched a promotional activity with the theme of “Spring Festival Consumption Festival”, which lasted throughout the Spring Festival holiday. Through a variety of methods such as full-return coupons, points for money, and instant consumption discounts, we will create shopping discounts for the Spring Festival in an all-round way, so that citizens can rekindle their enthusiasm for consumption. Dashang New Mart also launched multi-category Chinese New Year promotions including winter clothing as low as 70% off, spring clothing early access, and beauty box event prices. Vientiane Mall launched the “Hey Eating and Playing Strategy” to enrich citizens’ shopping experience in an all-round way. In Wanda Plaza, in addition to commodity discounts, there are also many activities such as ice and snow carnival, stage play, and intangible cultural heritage “Tiehua Show”, so that citizens do not have to travel far. Anshan Joy City, retail, catering and other consumer products can participate Group-buying coupons and holding activities such as “Fortune Rain Airborne”, “God of Wealth Parade” and “National Feast” created a festive atmosphere.

Relevant data show that from the 21st to the 27th of the 1st, the sales of the 10 key retail enterprises monitored in our city were nearly 63 million yuan, an increase of 3% over the same period last year; 6% increase. With a wide range of promotional categories, strong discounts, and theme activities, many commercial enterprises in our city ushered in a “good start” during the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit. According to Zhu Cheng, manager of the marketing department of Parkson Shopping Center, as the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival has become stronger and stronger, and the subsidies and discounts for shopping malls have been upgraded, ordinary people and businesses have regained their confidence in consumption, and the enthusiasm for consumption is unprecedentedly high. There has been a great improvement, and sales performance has also achieved year-on-year growth.

Commercial and trade enterprises have made joint efforts online and offline, and the New Year’s goods collection is full of New Year’s flavor. During the Spring Festival, in addition to offline discounts, Dashang Xinmart launched a live show online on Tiangou.com, and selected flash sale items, allowing consumers to scan QR codes to grab New Year’s goods without leaving home. Vientiane Mall launched the New Year’s shopping event, and citizens can get nearly 10,000 yuan in discount coupons. RT-Mart Supermarket launched the “Gathering New Year’s Gifts” offline activity, which was full of fun; online Taoxianda launched a number of discount activities. During the New Year’s Shopping Festival in Yinghai Golden Street, sugar and wine, food, daily necessities, gifts and specialty products, etc. will be exhibited and sold online and offline. The online plus offline mode of various merchants stimulates consumer demand from multiple angles and all aspects, boosts consumer confidence, and fully stimulates market vitality.