During the Spring Festival holiday, cultural and tourism consumption in all parts of the province is hot. Tourists are back, and the market is picking up faster

Popularity reunites, life picks up.

This Spring Festival, the busy scenes of major railway stations and airports have reappeared, and the passenger flow of popular tourist destinations has also recovered at a double speed. People travel farther, live longer, and play more culturally.

As my country’s first long holiday after the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” for the new crown virus infection, during the Spring Festival in 2023, the province’s cultural and tourism industry will take the lead in recovering, stimulating market vitality in various places.

Rich cultural supply

During the Spring Festival holiday, reservations at the National Edition Museum in Hangzhou are very popular, and the audience is full. According to statistics, the overall number of visitors during the 7-day holiday exceeded 22,000, reaching the highest daily average level since the opening of the museum.

In order to further popularize edition knowledge, Hangzhou National Edition Museum has specially planned and launched Wenrun (exhibition) lectures starting from the third day of the Lunar New Year. The lectures are held twice a day and are open to the audience for free, attracting many audiences to stop and listen to the lectures. Topics such as “Analysis of the Beauty of Architecture and Exhibition of Hangzhou National Version Museum” and “The Land of Documents—Five Stages of Versions” offered the audience a cup of fine wine of version knowledge during the Spring Festival holiday, so that the audience could gain something further from their travels. , See what you get, and listen to what you feel.

Looking at the whole province, this kind of “special design” arranged for the Spring Festival holiday abounds.

Hengdian Film and Television City launched a Lantern Festival with the characteristics of Song Dynasty. Wuzhen Scenic Area has prepared special New Year activities such as the New Year Market on the Water and the Long Street Banquet. According to statistics from the Ministry of Tourism, during the Spring Festival this year, more than 9,800 special cultural and tourism activities were organized in 11 cities divided into districts in the province to meet the spiritual and cultural needs of the people in various places. Many places have successively introduced policies and measures to benefit the people, such as reducing or discounting tickets for scenic spots, issuing cultural and tourism consumption coupons, etc., to help the healthy development of holiday cultural and tourism consumption.

Theaters accelerate recovery

During the Spring Festival holiday, the excitement of movie theaters is back.

According to statistics, as of 13:00 on January 27, the total box office (including pre-sales) of this year’s Spring Festival stalls has exceeded 6.2 billion yuan, surpassing the total score of 6.039 billion yuan for the Spring Festival stalls in 2022. Among them, the box office of Zhejiang Spring Festival stalls has exceeded 440 million yuan.

This year’s Spring Festival, films such as “The Wandering Earth 2”, “Man Jianghong”, “No Name”, “Bear Infested: Stay with Me “Bear Core”, “Exchanging Life” and “Deep Sea” were released, and the “movie menu” is full of quality.

During the Spring Festival holiday, although it is sometimes rainy in Zhejiang, the movie theaters are still crowded. Dexin Cinema, located in Deqing, Huzhou, has many viewers who come to watch the morning movie every day, and many elderly people come together. In the theater, the reporter also met Ms. Chen, who was returning to her hometown, to watch movies with her family for two consecutive days. She said: “I haven’t been to a movie theater for more than a year. The quality of the movies during the Spring Festival this time is generally not bad, so I arranged 3 movies for myself and my family during the holiday.”

Movies are selling well, as are snacks and drinks in theaters. A staff member of Dexin Studios said: “Before the Spring Festival, in order to welcome this year’s Spring Festival, we prepared a lot of popcorn, French fries, and raw materials for machine-made drinks. It seems so right now. During the holiday, the machines for popcorn and drinks Never stopped.”

This year’s Spring Festival file also “increased volume without price increase”-the average film length of the film exceeded 130 minutes, making it “the longest Spring Festival file in history”. However, the average ticket price on the first day of the new year this year is 54.8 yuan (including service fees), which is a drop from 56.1 yuan in the same period in 2022, and it is also the first time that the average ticket price has dropped since 2016. This makes people in the industry feel relieved. Ticket prices have dropped, the average duration of films has become longer, and the number of audiences has increased. This shows that the Chinese film market is returning to rationality. They expect that the good start of the Spring Festival file will lead to an accelerated recovery of the film market throughout the year, and drive the restoration of confidence in the entire industry chain from the upstream production end to the theater projection terminal.

Global tourism is booming

At 6 o’clock in the morning, tourists have already started queuing at the gate of Lingyin Temple in Hangzhou; at noon, it is almost difficult to find a parking space near Longmen Ancient Town in Fuyang… With the optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, this year’s Spring Festival, the number of citizens who choose to go out for fun has increased significantly. It is understood that although the temperature dropped below zero in the first few days of the Spring Festival holiday, there is still an endless stream of tourists traveling to various places.

“In the past few days, there are between 300 and 400 tourists who come to our village for tourism and accommodation. It was hard to find a ‘bed’ in several large homestays a few years ago. The tourists have returned, and our confidence has also returned.” Huzhou Xu Huicong, Secretary of the Party Branch of Miaoqian Village, Moganshan Town, Deqing County, looked at the tourists in and out of the village with a big smile on his face.

The environment is beautiful and there are more tourists. Entering the four scenic spots of Xiazhu Lake New Century Senbo Holiday Park, Shangzhu Mountain Fantasy Valley, Xiazhu Lake Wetland Park, and Tianji Sengu Mountain Resort, there are laughter and crowds. Under the transparent dome of Kaiyuan Senbo, the water park with a constant temperature of 30°C is like a Southeast Asian island with warm wind blowing, attracting families with children. “In the past few days during the Spring Festival, there are more than 2,000 tourists per day!” said Jiang Lina, a member of the Party Working Committee of Xiazhuhu Street.

According to statistics from the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, during the Spring Festival holiday in 2023, the province received a total of 25.3105 million tourists, an increase of 13.2% over the same period in 2019. The 258 4A-level and above scenic spots included in the monitoring received a total of 8,440,800 person-times, an increase of 76.72% over the same period in 2019. This also means that tourism across the province has basically returned to pre-epidemic levels.