During the Spring Festival in 2023, the Yubei police comprehensively strengthened various festival security measures. Major business districts, scenic spots, cemeteries, cemeteries, designated fireworks display areas and other key locations are safe and orderly. No major criminal, public security cases or safety incidents have occurred. The masses of the people celebrate the Spring Festival in a safe and peaceful environment.

During the Spring Festival, the Yubei police set up 86 service posts in major business districts such as Shin Kong Place and Wuyue Plaza, key scenic spots such as Tongjing Hot Spring and Liangjiang Film and Television City, and key road sections connected to expressways and inner ring expressways. It is good to guide the traffic flow when returning home and leaving Chongqing, implement delayed duty, organize and carry out special rectification actions such as drunk driving night inspection, joint traffic safety law enforcement, etc., strictly investigate and punish illegal and criminal acts such as “three excesses and one fatigue”, drunk driving and drunk driving, and investigate and deal with all kinds of traffic There were 1,831 violations. Police reports of accidents decreased by 7.43% year-on-year, and other types of police reports decreased by 11.82% year-on-year.

During the Spring Festival, the Yubei police strengthened the investigation and rectification of hidden dangers of public security, cracked down on illegal crimes such as “stealing, robbery and fraud”, “pornography, gambling and drugs”, and provoking troubles. The police carried out social patrols and prevention and control. A total of more than 2,800 people were interrogated, more than 1,500 vehicles were inspected, and more than 100 industrial establishments were inspected. The society is safe and stable.

At the same time, the Yubei police continued to strengthen the security management of 3 4A-level tourist attractions and 4 3A-level tourist attractions, and changed the security protection and flow control measures in real time according to the flow of people to ensure the safety and order of the tourist attractions. Designate prohibited and restricted areas in accordance with the plan in accordance with the law, strictly control the “four gates” of publicity, transportation, on-site investigation, and investigation, strictly investigate illegal production, operation, storage, transportation, and discharge, and set up no-discharge signs in prohibited areas 20,153, 22 inspection stations were set up, 14 fireworks and firecracker units were inspected, and 76 key places were on duty for 24 hours to ensure “zero loopholes” in the investigation and rectification of potential safety hazards, and no major fire accidents caused by illegal discharges occurred.

(Photo source: Photo courtesy of Yubei District Public Security Bureau)