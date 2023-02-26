Home News During the two sessions, Beijing bans the operation of drones and other aircraft and vehicles, and the operation of aircraft and vehicles is also restricted | Second security inspection | The Epoch Times
On May 11, 2021, a sign for the ban on flying drones on the streets of West Chang’an, Beijing. (Yu Zhiqiang/VCG via Getty Images△)

[The Epoch Times, February 24, 2023]The CCP will hold the Two Sessions next month. Recently, Beijing officials said that during the two sessions, the use of drones and other “low and slow” aircraft for flying and launching balloon activities is prohibited. At the same time, the operation of vehicles in Beijing will also be controlled.

On February 22, the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau issued a notice stating that from 0:00 on March 1 to 24:00 on March 14, within the administrative area of ​​Beijing, units, organizations and individuals are prohibited from using drones, “Low, slow and small” aircraft such as “traversing planes” carry out various unapproved flight activities and balloon launch activities.

“Low, slow and small” aircraft refers to aviation equipment with low flying altitude, slow flying speed and small radar reflection area, mainly including gliders, delta wings, powered delta wings, manned balloons (hot air balloons), airships, paragliders, and powered glider 12 categories such as umbrellas and drones.

The notice also stated that any violation of the regulations will be punished, and even criminal responsibility will be investigated.

On the same day, the Public Security Traffic Management Bureau of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau also issued a notice requesting that from 00:00 on March 2 to 24:00 on March 15, vehicles carrying dangerous chemicals (including highly toxic chemicals) are prohibited within the administrative area of ​​​​the city. road driving.

See also  The 85th Anniversary of the Victory of the Red Army's Long March: Listening to the echoes of history, a new Long March-Ministry of National Defense

On the 21st, China Post Group Co., Ltd. issued a notice stating that during the two sessions, the Beijing Post Branch fully implemented the “secondary security inspection” and strictly implemented the “three systems of real-name receipt and delivery, acceptance and inspection, and machine security inspection” for mail entering Beijing. “; It also requires more efforts to check and block delivery channels for “sweeping pornographic and illegal activities” and the management of postal newsstands.

Mainland netizens said that the CCP’s move was to “eliminate insecurity.”

Ms. Tang, a resident of Fangshan District, Beijing, told Radio Free Asia on February 10 that government officials from all over the country had already come to Beijing to arrest people. Personnel from Jilin, Shenyang, Liaoning, and Ningxia arrested people on the first and second day of the new year. Petitioner Mr. Li revealed at the time that he and many other petitioners were taken away by the police to have eye prints and voice prints filed. On the street, the ‘Sky Eye (monitoring system)’ can see you moving; if you make a phone call, changing your voice won’t help, it can control you with your voiceprint.”

As early as the 6th of this month, Chen Wenqing, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China, “studied and deployed the security work of the National Two Sessions” at the meeting of the Central Political and Legal Committee. ◇

Responsible Editor: Xiao Lusheng

