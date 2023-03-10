[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, March 09, 2023]During the two sessions of the Communist Party of China, the number of fever patients in Hangzhou increased sharply, and many hospitals were full. The fever clinic of a children’s hospital received nearly 4,000 people a day. A 9-year-old boy contracted influenza A and developed a fever and fell into a coma. After examination, large areas of his lungs turned white and he was sent to the ICU for emergency treatment.

Hangzhou Hospital receives nearly 4,000 patients a day

Chao News, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Daily Group, reported on March 8 that on Monday, the fever clinic of the Children’s Hospital Affiliated to Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou ushered in a peak of admissions, with nearly 4,000 patients, more than half of whom were influenza A. patient.

The report said that many of the critically ill children infected with influenza A in the hospital developed encephalitis.

In addition, the Pediatrics Department of Zhejiang Provincial People’s Hospital also ushered in a small peak last Sunday, and more than 2/3 of the children who visited the doctor were diagnosed with influenza A. Adult influenza A patients are also increasing, accounting for 1/3 of fever outpatient visits.

9-year-old boy enters ICU with fever

The Binjiang campus of Zhejiang University Children’s Hospital was also full. On March 8, the waiting hall of the hospital was full of parents who brought their children to see a doctor.

Huang Lisu, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the hospital, received a 9-year-old boy who was seriously ill with influenza A infection. He had a fever for a day before he was sent to the doctor. The child had a disturbance of consciousness, and the CT scan of his lungs showed large areas of whitening. He was finally admitted to the ICU for emergency treatment. .

Huang Lisu reminded, “Parents should observe first. If the child is not mentally well, he must come to the hospital for treatment as soon as possible.”

Doctor: Currently it is an indifferent infection

In addition, at the Fourth Hospital of Zhejiang University in Yiwu, the number of patients with influenza A this week also broke through the peak since the current round of the epidemic. Many parents of children with children said that their children were also infected with the new crown years ago. “It seems that influenza A is making children feel more uncomfortable now.”

Many patients in the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Hospital are waiting for a nasal swab test for 4 respiratory viruses. Chen Yulan, the chief physician of the hospital’s Department of Respiratory Medicine, said that in the past two days, the number of influenza A patients who came to see the doctor has indeed increased, accounting for 1/3 of the outpatient visits for fever.

She said, “This wave of influenza was initially infected by children, and now it has been indiscriminately infected. Adults and children are basically diagnosed with influenza A.”

On the 9th, a NTD reporter found that Chao News‘ report had been deleted from many mainland websites.

2 schools in Hangzhou closed due to the new crown epidemic before the two sessions of the Communist Party of China

Hangzhou was the first city to report the outbreak of the new crown virus and announce the suspension of many schools before the two sessions of the Communist Party of China.

On the evening of February 19, a notice to the parents of class 2 (3) of a public elementary school in Xihu District, Hangzhou showed that a total of 10 people in the class had symptoms of new coronavirus infection such as fever and sore throat, and all antigen tests were positive. The school announced a temporary suspension of classes for 4 days.

In addition, in a public middle school in Gongshu District, Hangzhou, middle school students in multiple classes were infected with the new crown, and most of the infected students were students who had never been positive before. The school also announced the suspension of classes. Both reports were later officially confirmed.

The public questioned: the new crown changed its name to influenza A

The news of school suspension due to the epidemic again in Hangzhou has aroused public concern about the arrival of the second peak of the epidemic. But after that, not only Hangzhou, but also other cities all claimed that the increase in fever patients was caused by “flu”.

However, many netizens questioned that the symptoms of influenza A are too similar to the new crown. They suspect that the authorities changed the name of the new crown to influenza A in order to hold the two sessions, covering up the epidemic and deceiving the public.

A Chinese man posted a video questioning: “I find more and more that this influenza A is too similar to the new crown, because its symptoms are basically all similar. What’s the situation? A high imitation 1:1. And influenza A can also cause sequelae , I would like to ask this specialist, this family, that professor, that professor, what is the relationship between this new crown and this influenza A virus?”

Moreover, the CCP authorities announced that the two sessions will adopt “closed-loop management” during the epidemic prevention period. All journalists must do nucleic acid tests in advance and be quarantined in hotels, which has aroused more doubts from the outside world.

Nucleic acid testing kiosks appear in Xi’an

On the 8th, the city of Xi’an issued an “influenza contingency plan”, saying that if necessary, “suspend work, suspend business, suspend classes…” caused an uproar across the Internet: “A pandemic will close the city, what is Xi’an doing?”

Rinngodog: “It feels like everyone in Xi’an has A-flu.”

The Year of the Rabbit can be expected: “It seems that not all of them are influenza A.”

Liyin Spy Shadow: “Coronavirus: I thought I changed the name to Influenza, so I am just Influenza.”

Another netizen broke the news on Weibo that a nucleic acid testing kiosk for the “New Coronary A Flu” appeared in Xi’an, mocking: “A new industry is here again.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Xia He)