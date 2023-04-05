Home News During the visit of the Vice President, 600 markets are delivered in Litoral de San Juan
On April 3, the Vice President of the Republic Francia Márquez was present in Docordó, the municipal seat of the Litoral San Juan, as a result of the agreements referring to humanitarian aid agreed upon at the dialogue table, and the report presented by the humanitarian caravan carried out in the month of January 2023.

The Vice President formalized the delivery of 600 markets for the population in a state of confinement and forced displacement in Litoral del San Juan, affected by the armed confrontations between the ELN and the Clan del Golfo.

Likewise, it also announced that a total of 6,000 markets will be delivered in the six-month period.

“I promise to work and advance in responses for the region. I want to request that we come together to progress in the list of requests that I received”, said the Vice President.

