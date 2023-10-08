During the week of recess, the Parque Norte and the Juan Pablo II Airport will have unified entry with a discount

During the week of school recess, which begins this Friday, October 6, it will be possible to enter the Parque Norte and the Juan Pablo II Airport for a single, discounted price. People can save up to 25% on unlimited access to 20 mechanical attractions at the amusement park located in Carabobo Norte and in seven aquatic areas of the Juan Pablo II Airport.

Costs

The passport to enter the two parks costs $30,000 for boys and girls with a maximum height of 1.25 meters and $45,000 for adults. However, for those who want to try the new Parque Norte attraction, Cauchera Humana, the passport will cost $55,000.

“Citizens will have unlimited access to more than 20 mechanical attractions in the Parque Norte and the seven aquatic areas of the Juan Pablo II Airport. These are spaces of enjoyment, integration, fun and healthy recreation for everyone,” said the manager of Metroparques, Juan Carlos Gómez.

About North Park

During the week of recess the parks will have service every day. In the North Park, located near the Universidad del Metro station, you can enjoy attractions such as The Kamikaze, the Bumper Cars, the Eagle, Journey to the Center of the Earth, the Plane, Mythical Train, among others. The hours, during the week, will be from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm, and on weekends from 10:30 am to 6:00 pm.

Airpark

In the Juan Pablo II park, located in Belén Las Playas, people can use ‘the super slides’; the wave pool, which reaches water flows close to three meters high; as well as five other wet areas, in addition to the solarium and two parks: one for recreation and the other for relaxation. The schedule, during the week, is from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm, while on weekends it extends until 4:30 pm

The sale of unified passports will only be made during the week of recess, but redemption in both places will go until October 31 of this year.

