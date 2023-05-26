Dusakawi’s ex-manager is charged for signing a contract with his daughter in Valledupar

The former manager of the Dusakawi Indigenous Health Provider Institution (IPSI), Arístides Loperena Mindiola, was prosecuted for allegedly entering into a contract with his daughter during his administration in the entity.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crime of violating the legal or constitutional regime of disabilities and incompatibilities in a hearing held before a Valledupar guarantee control judge.

According to the investigation, the former manager entered into the contract with fixed-term labor characteristics on April 1, 2019 with his daughter Aricelda Loperena Vega.

Consequently, the entity considered that the former manager would have violated not only the incompatibility of the IPSI statutes, but also the violation of the norm that prohibits public servants from hiring people with a degree of consanguinity.

“Loperena Mindiola, would have extended the term of the contract, changing the name of the position from head of budget to accounting and financial coordinator, being aware that she would have incurred in a mistake, still maintaining the salary assignment that did not correspond to the position initially defined“, reported the Prosecutor’s Office.

However, Arístides Loperena was not imposed an insurance measure against him.

THE DATA

Arístides Loperena Mindiola was appointed by the Multi-Ethnic General Assembly as manager on January 7, 2021 and in the following year, Pedro Vásquez Clavijo was replaced.