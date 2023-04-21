Dusseldorf law enforcement officers again in court for assault – Rhineland – news

The men are 47 and 52 years old. At the end of 2019, they are said to have sprayed tear gas in the face of guests without warning when they checked a beer garden.

Conviction for “slap in the face”

It is the second time that at least one of the two men has had to answer in court. The 52-year-old was sentenced to a fine of 3,900 euros around 15 months ago. He had punched a man in the face.

A witness filmed the incident. A colleague who was also accused was acquitted at the time.