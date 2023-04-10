Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 10th Question: Dust strikes again Why is the dust weather so frequent this spring

Xinhua News Agency reporters Yan Fujing and Huang Yao

Meteorological monitoring data show that on April 9, my country began to be affected by sand and dust weather. On the 10th, the scope of influence of sand and dust weather expanded to North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai and other places. Most areas were blowing sand or floating dust, and there were sandstorms in central and western Inner Mongolia.

“Yellow sand” strikes again, drawing public attention to sand and dust weather: Is such a weather condition normal? What are the reasons for the frequent dust weather this spring?

According to statistics, more than 70% of the annual dust weather in my country occurs in spring (March to May), and the most frequent month is April, followed by March and May.

According to reports, the formation of sand and dust weather needs to meet three main conditions: persistent strong winds, dust sources and low-level atmospheric instability.

According to Wu Bo, director of the Desertification Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Forestry, the main sources of sandstorms in my country are concentrated in desert areas such as southern Xinjiang, Hexi Corridor in Gansu, and central and western Inner Mongolia. Vegetation restoration in these areas will help reduce the amount of dust released in sand source areas , Alleviating the harm of sandstorms has played a certain role. However, the Gobi Desert in southern Mongolia is also an important source of sand and dust affecting my country. In 2022, the vegetation growth in southern Mongolia deviates from the average in recent years, and the vegetation coverage of sand and dust sources is poor.

“During this period of time, Mongolia and the northern part of my country had less precipitation, and the temperature in the early spring warmed up significantly, causing the permafrost to melt and the sand on the surface to become loose. In addition, the northern region was prone to strong winds in spring, and with the surface conditions of the exposed dust source, Form frequent dust weather.” Wu Bo said.

According to the forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory, under the joint influence of the cold air and the Mongolian cyclone, the range of sand and dust weather in the northern region will further expand from the 10th to the 11th. It is expected that from the 13th to the 14th, due to the influence of cold air and strong winds, there will be sand or floating dust in the eastern part of Northwest China and North China. Will there be more and more dusty weather in my country in the future?

Ding Ting, a researcher at the Climate Prediction Office of the National Climate Center, said that during the period from 2018 to 2022, the average total number of dust and dust storms in northern my country will be more than the average number from 2013 to 2017. But looking at a longer time scale, the total number of sand and dust storms in the first decade of the 21st century were significantly more than those in the past decade. This shows that at this stage, my country is still in the context of reducing the impact of sand and dust, and it cannot be considered that there is a trend of more sand and dust storms.

According to data from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, there are still 2.5737 million square kilometers of desertified land and 1.6878 million square kilometers of desertified land in my country. In particular, large areas of desert and Gobi are always huge and permanent sources of dust. Sand prevention and control will It is a long-term and arduous task.

Experts said that the prevention and control of desertification cannot be achieved overnight. In the future, vegetation restoration still needs to be strengthened to reduce the frequency of sandstorms and the hazards of sandstorms. At the same time, international cooperation should be strengthened to jointly control the global problem of sandstorms.

“After Mongolia’s ‘Plant One Billion Trees’ plan was launched, my country actively supported and cooperated with Mongolia in desertification prevention and control projects, which can better help the vegetation restoration of overseas sand and dust sources and reduce the harm of sandstorms.” Wu Bo said.