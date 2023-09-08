Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Offering of Class A Common Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS; “Dutch Bros”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 11,538,461 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a price to the public of $26.00 per share. The

gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $300 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Dutch Bros, and

assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about September 12, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing

conditions. All of the shares of Class A Common Stock are being offered by Dutch Bros. Dutch Bros has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,730,769 shares

of common stock in connection with this offering.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are acting as lead book-running managers for this offering. Barclays, Piper Sandler, Baird, TD Cowen, William Blair and Stifel are acting as book-running

managers for the offering.

