Dutch Foreign Minister’s visit to China and Qin Gang’s tit-for-tat confrontation with Beijing may fail | Dutch Foreign Minister’s visit to China | Qin Gang | Lithography machine

At the invitation of Qin Gang, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra will pay an official visit to China from May 23 to 24. The two sides have gone head-to-head over Beijing’s interference in the Netherlands. Beijing’s wish to take the opportunity to break the ban on lithography machines in the Netherlands may not come true.

Qin Gang met with Hoekstra in Beijing on the 23rd. The two met for one hour. After the meeting, both sides met the press together.

According to a diplomatic press release issued by the Netherlands, Hoekstra expressed concern at the press conference specifically about Beijing’s interference in the Netherlands.

“Defending an open, free and secure economy and cyberspace is a priority for the Netherlands. We have a responsibility to protect our own national security; just as China protects its core interests, we will protect ours,” the press release reads.

In particular, Hoekstra highlighted numerous reports of cyber operations in China and foreign interference in the Netherlands, including targeting journalists.

The Central News Agency stated that he was referring to the discovery of the CCP’s illegal secret police in the Netherlands, and also mentioned that Marije Vlaskamp, ​​a former senior reporter in China, was intimidated and threatened.

Valaskamp became a target of intimidation by the CCP because he began investigating Chinese dissident Wang Jingyu living in the Netherlands in October last year. Dutch police have received multiple fake bomb threats against Valaskamp. According to the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant, the person who made the threats claimed to represent China‘s national interests.

Qin Gang immediately denied all allegations, saying that the Chinese government had nothing to do with the cyber attacks and operations in the Netherlands, and that journalists who “exaggerated” the threat from China were at fault.

“Today, we also talked about global peace and security, in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region,” the Dutch diplomatic press release added.

The Netherlands stated that it continues to abide by the one-China policy, but “peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are critical to the region and the world“. “For example, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, recently stated that any unilateral change to the status quo and any use of force may bring huge economic, political and security consequences.” Useless.

According to a press release released on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, Qin Gang said at the press conference that China and the Netherlands can meet each other halfway on three levels. At the bilateral level, China is willing to deepen practical cooperation with the Netherlands and provide each other with an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment; at the China-EU level, China and the Netherlands should focus on the positive agenda of China-EU relations and promote the comprehensive restart of exchanges and cooperation between the two sides in various fields ; At the multilateral level, China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with the Netherlands to jointly maintain the international system with the United Nations as the core and the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization as the core.

According to the “Cable News” report, Qin Gang also said that China is seriously concerned about the Netherlands’ plan to restrict the export of lithography machines and other semiconductor technologies to China for security reasons, and asked the other party to withdraw it.

The Chinese portal “NetEase” published an article on the 24th, saying, “For a long time, the United States has been “stumbling” China‘s development in the semiconductor field. Earlier this year, the United States asked the Netherlands to expand the scope of export controls to China and strictly limit lithography Machine giant ASML exported key chip production equipment to China. It was previously reported that the Netherlands may choose to announce restrictions on exporting more lithography machine products to China before the arrival of this summer, but at this important moment, it was suddenly reported that There is heavy news about the Dutch Foreign Minister’s upcoming visit to China.”

The article stated that China should seize the good opportunity to break the ban on lithography machines.

However, according to Reuters, Hoekstra told a separate news conference that the export restrictions were not aimed at any country. He also revealed that the Dutch government is expected to announce the details of the control order this summer.

