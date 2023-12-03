Dutchman rams several cars on E19: “That man was apparently wearing a crash helmet, that shows the intention” (Domestic)

A Dutchman in a car that was signaled caused havoc on the E19 in the direction of Antwerp on Saturday evening. After several collisions he rolled over. “The man was caught and taken to hospital,” the federal police said.

The police received calls on Saturday evening from several motorists who had been hit on the E19 by a van with a Dutch license plate from a pizzeria in Etten-Leur, just across the border. The driver of the car continued to drive and rammed several vehicles on the E19 between Meer and Brasschaat. Ultimately, his ride came to an end in Brasschaat when the red van rolled over.

“The road police colleagues were able to catch the man there and he was taken to hospital with injuries,” said Jonathan Pfund, spokesman for the federal police. “I cannot yet say how many vehicles were involved. No other people were injured.”

Initially there was talk of a chase, but according to the police that is not correct. “The vehicle the man was driving was signaled,” Pfund said. Further investigation will have to reveal what inspired the man.

“We were driving at 120 km/h on the E19 and suddenly someone drove into the back of my car,” says Steven, one of the victims. “At first I thought it was someone absent-minded, but then I saw that he just kept driving. At the exit we came across two more cars that had also been hit. That man was just a lunatic who was ramming people.” Steven has no doubt that the collisions occurred deliberately. “That man was apparently wearing a crash helmet, that shows the intention.”

© bfm

© bfm

© bfm

