If the law on assisted suicide had been approved, it would not have prevented Marco Cappato from being investigated for having accompanied Elena, the terminally ill woman with cancer, to die in Switzerland. Parliament does not find the courage to tackle the great issue of the dignity of death and the end of life.

In the next legislature, further postponements are to be expected: both Brothers of Italy and the League are opposed to assisting suicide and denounce “euthanasia drifts”.