Chongqing High-tech ZoneAnnouncement

Adjust the relevant epidemic risk areas

New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic in Chongqing High-tech Zone Prevention and Control Headquarters Announcement on the adjustment of relevant epidemic risk areas.

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, it has been judged by city and district-level experts and studied by the New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters of Chongqing High-tech Zone, and reported to the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters for approval.From 00:00 on October 21, 2022adjust the relevant epidemic risk areas, as follows:

1. Adjusted from high-risk area to medium-risk area (2)

(1) The specific location

Huxi Street, Fulicheng Academician Ting 3B Group (No. 51, University City North Road), Building 8, Huxi Street, Xinyi Station Apartment (No. 37, Jingyang Road) Building B3.

(2) Management measures

1. During the period, “people do not go out of the area, pick up things at different peaks”, in principle, stay at home, under the premise of strictly implementing personal protection, each household can arrange 1 person per day, in accordance with the method of “time-sharing and orderly, district-based current limiting”, Contactless pickup of online shopping. For those who really need to go out due to special circumstances such as medical treatment, the community will issue a certificate and do a review and registration. All entry and exit personnel carry out verification, code verification, temperature measurement, and registration. When you are at home, take measures such as environmental disinfection and room ventilation.

2. The business premises are closed.

3. Suspend all gathering activities and gatherings in the area.

4. In principle, people outside the area are not allowed to enter the area. Special personnel such as living security can protect themselves from contact with living materials and other guarantees under the condition of good protection.

5. Carry out daily health monitoring.

6. The medium-risk area has no new cases for 3 consecutive days and has been reduced to a low-risk area; within 24 hours before the release of control and control, a nucleic acid screening of all employees in the area should be completed.

7. Do a good job of psychological counseling, guarantee of living materials, and implement medical services for special groups such as chronically ill patients; standardize disinfection and garbage sorting and disposal.

2. Change from medium risk area to low risk area (3)

(1) The specific location

Huxi Street Fulicheng Academician Ting 3B Group (No. 51 North University City Road) other buildings except Building 8 and surrounding commercial facades, Huxi Street Xinyi Station Apartment (No. 37 Jingyang Road) other than Building B3 Buildings and surrounding commercial facades, all buildings and surrounding commercial facades of Fulichengdi Yizhan Residence (No. 38, University Town Middle Road), Huxi Street.

(2) Management measures

1. All kinds of personnel in the area should carry out nucleic acid testing as required, minimize going out, do not gather, and do not get together, and take personal protection when going out. Strictly implement measures such as entering various public places to make appointments, staggering peak times, limiting current, temperature measurement, registration, wearing masks, etc., and strictly inspect 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificates.

2. People in the area advocate not to leave the area unless it is necessary. Those who really need to leave the area must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours.

In addition to the above-mentioned adjustment areas, the management measures of the “Chongqing High-tech Zone New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Notice on Adjusting the Temporary Control Measures of Huxi Street” issued on October 18, 2022 will continue to be implemented.

For matters not covered, subject to the interpretation of the New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Chongqing High-tech Zone.

New Coronary Virus Pneumonia in Chongqing High-tech Zone

Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters

October 20, 2022