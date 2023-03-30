Recently, the Liangzi site of Shiyan School in Hubei, the Xuyao ​​site of Zhaojia in Linzi, Shandong, the Bicun site of Xingxian County, Shanxi, the multi-grid layout of the Erlitou metropolis in Yanshi, Henan, the tomb of the Shang king at Yinxu in Anyang, Henan and the surrounding remains, and the Xitou site in Xunyi, Shaanxi Ten projects including the Dasongshan Tomb Group in Gui’an New District, Guizhou, the Temple Site of Hunchun Ancient City Village in Jilin, the Kaifengzhou Bridge in Henan Province and the nearby Bianhe River Site, and the Shuomen Ancient Port Site in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province were among the top ten new archaeological discoveries in China in 2022.

These selected projects are outstanding representatives of my country’s field archaeological work in the past year, and they are letters presented to us through thousands of years. The details of the exhibition letter show that our country’s human history of millions of years, cultural history of 10,000 years, and civilization history of more than 5,000 years linger between the lines. The following is the “self-report” from these ten new archaeological discoveries, let’s open it together and have a look——

“Yunxian Man” No. 3 skull fossil

It is the most complete contemporaneous one found in the Eurasian inland so far.

ancient human skull fossil

Evidence of millions of years of human history in the land of China

Read the letter from “Hubei Shiyan School Liangzi Site”

Large-scale, multi-frequency red-burned soil remains

The earliest pottery in northern my country

And the earliest pottery sculpture in my country

Broaden the cognition of agricultural origin model in East Asia

Profoundly revealing the differences in the origin of agriculture between the East and the West

Read the letter from the “Xuyao ​​site of the Zhao family in Linzi, Shandong”

This was discovered on the east bank of the Shanxi-Shaanxi Grand Canyon

The largest prehistoric stone city

It echoes the Shimao ancient country, which was very prosperous in the same period.

Reveal the age of all nations

The Cultural Blending of the North and the Central Plains

Read the letter from the “Bicun Ruins in Xing County, Shanxi”

Multi-grid layout

It shows that the social structure level at that time was obvious

The ruling structure is in order

It implies that there was a mature and developed ruling system and model at that time

It is the most important sign that Erlitou entered the dynasty country

Read the letter from “Multi-grid Layout of Erlitou Metropolis in Yanshi, Henan”

The two ditches discovered and confirmed this time

Confirmed the mausoleum God’s trench in the royal tomb area of ​​Yinxu

Will promote the tomb system of the Shang Dynasty

Even the study of business culture and business history

Read the letter from “The Tombs of Shang Kings and Surrounding Remains at Yin Ruins in Anyang, Henan Province”

This is currently found in the Jinghe River Basin

The largest ruins of the Shang and Zhou Dynasties

Provides a key to explore the location of “Bin”

Read the letter from “Xunyi Xitou Site, Shaanxi”

2192 tombs from Jin and Southern Dynasties to Song and Ming Dynasties

Reflects the ancient cultural process in central Guizhou

It is the central government that implements the “combined management of soil flow” in Guizhou

Vivid manifestation of exchanges, exchanges and integration of various ethnic groups in various regions

Read the letter from the “Dasongshan Tombs in Gui’an New District, Guizhou”

A Goguryeo Buddhist Temple

Provide Evidence for Sanyan Buddhism to Goguryeo

A Buddhist temple in the period of the Bohai Kingdom

Presenting the architectural layout of high-level Buddhist temples in the Tang Dynasty

The two temples demonstrate the formation process of my country’s unified multi-ethnic country

Read the letter from “The Temple Site of Hunchun Ancient City Village, Jilin”

Completely expose the Tang, Song and Qing Dynasties

Form of Bianhe River in Kaifeng City

In order to study the history of the Grand Canal and its changes in my country

provides archaeological evidence

Read the letter from “Kaifengzhou Bridge and the nearby Bianhe site in Henan”

This place integrates cities, ports, and waterway navigation marks.

The complete system of the Trinity

Fill in the key gaps in the port heritage of the Maritime Silk Road application system

Of outstanding value in the history of world navigation

Read the letter from “Zhejiang Wenzhou Shuomen Ancient Port Site”

