News

Dynamo birthday: football fans ignite pyrotechnics in Dresden city center

Around 3,000 people met in downtown Dresden on Wednesday night. They followed a call from football fans to get together on the occasion of the 70th club anniversary to gather from Dynamo Dresden. The police were prepared and on site with 50 officers in the area of ​​Königsufer, Brühlsche Terrasse, Corola and Augustus Bridge.

To avoid accidents, the officials closed the terraced shore. According to the police, pyrotechnics were ignited at midnight on the banks of the Elbe, on both bridges and on Theaterplatz. Officials recovered prohibited fireworks. A radio patrol car was thrown at with a bottle. The police are now investigating property damage and violations of the Explosives Act.

