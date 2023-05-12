Dynamo Chornomorets – Where and on which channel to watch UPL online 26th round May 13 – 2+2

On Saturday, May 13, after the match of the 1st round of “Dnipro-1” – “Olexandria” (1:1) with matches in Kyiv and Lviv, the program of the 26th round of the Ukrainian Football Championship will start.

“Dynamo”, which defeated “Kryvbas” (1:0) in the last round, will play against “Chornomorets” at the Valery Lobanovskyi club arena in the capital. In the first round, the “white and blue” defeated the opponent in Odesa (3:0), but in the second part of the competition, Roman Hryhorchuk’s team added significantly, scoring 15 points in 10 meetings.

However, bookmakers once again see Oleksandr Shovkovsky’s team as the favorite for the match, under whose leadership the Kyiv team won all three meetings. For example, the Vbet office accepts bets on Dynamo winning with a coefficient of 1.57, on a draw – 4.40, on the victory of Odessa, who have not been able to take points from the capital giant since 2018 – 5.80.

In one more match of the game day, “Ingulets” will host “Shakhtar” at “Arena Lviv”, which in the last round lost points in the confrontation with another team from the Kirovohrad region – “Olexandria”.

Four more matches will be played on Sunday, May 14. “Metalist”, which finally won its first victory in 2023, will play in Uzhgorod against “Zorya”, the outsider of the UPL “Lviv” will compete for points with “Vorskla” at the SKIF stadium in Lviv, “Veres” is waiting for a guest at the home arena in Rivne “Metalist 1925”, and “Kryvbas” in Kryvyi Rih – “Rukh”.

The tour ends on Monday, May 15, when “Mynai” will take on “Dniprom-1” on their field, and “Kolos” will play against “Olexandria” in Kovalivka.

Championship of Ukraine. 26th round

May 13 (Saturday)

“Dynamo” — “Chornomorets” 14:00 “2+2”

“Ingulets” – “Shakhtar” 17:00 OTT platform Setanta Sports

May 14 (Sunday)

“Metalist” – “Zorya” 13:00 UNIAN

“Lviv” – “Vorskla” 13:00 OTT platform Setanta Sports

“Veres” — “Metalist 1925” 14:00 OTT platform Setanta Sports

Kryvbas — Rukh 15:00 Setanta Sports OTT platform

May 15 (Monday)

“Minai” – “Dnipro-1” 13:00 OTT platform Setanta Sports

“Colossus” – “Alexandria” 15:00 OTT platform Setanta Sports

Position of the teams after 25 rounds:

1. “Shakhtar” – 60 points;

2. “Dnipro-1” — 58;

3. “Zorya” – 55;

4. “Dynamo” — 50;

5. “Alexandria” — 39;

6. “Colossus” – 33;

7. “Kryvbas” — 32;

8. “Vorskla” – 30;

9. “Metalist 1925” — 27;

10. “Ingulets” — 27;

11. “Chernomorets” — 26;

12. “Mynai” – 26;

13. “Veres” — 24;

14. “Movement” – 24;

15. “Metalist” — 22;

16. “Lviv” – 13.

Scorers: 22 goals — Artem Dovbyk (“Dnipro-1”); 11 — Vitaly Buyalskyi (“Dynamo”), Taulyan Seferi (“Vorskla”); 10 — Vladyslav Vanat (“Dynamo”); 9 — Danylo Alefirenko (“Chrnomorets”), Nazarii Rusyn (“Zorya”), Maksym Pryadun (“Metalist”); 8 — Danylo Sikan (“Shakhtar”), Pavlo Orikhovskyi (“Colossus”); 7 — Mykhailo Mudryk (“Shakhtar”), Oleksiy Hutsuliak (“Dnipro-1”), Maxim Tretyakov (“Alexandria”), Yuriy Klimchuk (“Rukh”); 6 — Viktor Tsygankov (“Dynamo”), Oleksandr Pikhalyonok (“Dnipro-1”), Serhii Buletsa (“Zorya”), De Paula Talles (“Rukh”), Artem Bondarenko (“Shakhtar”).

