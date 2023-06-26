Home » Dynamo Dresden keeps paying penalties for fans – but nothing changes
Dynamo Dresden keeps paying penalties for fans – but nothing changes

Dynamo Dresden keeps paying penalties for fans – but nothing changes

DynamoExpert: Of course, the club lacks the money elsewhere

Money that the club is likely to lack, says Thorsten vom Wege, dynamo expert in the MDR sports department. Of course, the club could have invested this sum better – be it in staff or in infrastructure. However, part of the punishment, which is also part of the truth, is always offered in order to change the framework conditions in such a way that the incidents can be minimized. Apparently, this only works to a limited extent in Florence on the Elbe.

reasons for punishments are varied

Dynamo was punished for many reasons: supporters stormed the square or the cabin, threw objects, including firecrackers, attacked opponents with lasers, smashed toilets, hit security services, showed the Hitler salute, sprayed police officers with pepper spray and much more. In a DFB Cup game against RB Leipzig, they threw a severed bull’s head inside the stadium.

Dynamo is definitely trying to do something against the chaos, says Thorsten vom Weg. There are stadium bans and other measures, for example to improve communication between fans and the club. But the club shy away from personalized tickets.

But there are also things that you don’t want to access for various reasons, such as personalized tickets. The influence of the fans on the club is very big. Not everything that would be desirable for security reasons can also be enforced.

Thorsten vom Weg, MDR sports reporter

Fan-Officer: Bengalos belong to football culture

Again and again the dynamo trailers ignite pyrotechnics: Bengalos, smoke bombs, firecrackers, flares. Those responsible in the association point out that it is important to differentiate.

See also  Selected player, runner-up of the ANOC World Beach Games Bali 2023 - Qualifier El Salvador - Diario La Página

Some things, such as burning Bengalos, are simply part of fan culture, says Marek Lange, Dynamo fan representative. He cites the game against Saarbrücken as a positive example. Lange says: “If you look at the game against Saarbrücken, pyrotechnics were ignited in the 53rd and 70th minutes, that’s when Dynamo Dresden was born. It all has positive connotations.” But fines are just one item.

There were also other financially sensitive penalties, such as ghost games and block bans. Dresden has also been excluded from the DFB Cup for an entire season. If you include all of this, then over the last 13 years two million euros in fines should have come together.

And yes, you couldn’t have bought Tim Kleindienst from FC Heidenheim with that, but another striker who wasn’t quite as good would have been in there.

André Seifert, MDR ACTUELL (ans)

