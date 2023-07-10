Dynamo Dresden plans without Gogia, Kade and Shcherbakovski

Dynamo Dresden is planning without Akaki Gogia, Julius Kade and Jan Shcherbakovski for the coming season. The trio did not travel to the training camp in Walchsee, Austria, and can look for a new club. “Everyone knows early on what the situation is like. We discussed the issues clearly with each other, so the players can now make their decisions,” explained head coach Markus Anfang the decision in the “Saxon newspaper“on Sunday (09.07.2023). Beginning had already made it clear at the start of training in mid-June that there was probably no future for the three in Dresden.

