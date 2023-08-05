Home » Dynamo Dresden welcomes Bielefeld – favorite duel to start
News

Dynamo Dresden welcomes Bielefeld – favorite duel to start

by admin
Dynamo Dresden welcomes Bielefeld – favorite duel to start

Core of the team stayed together

It is also an advantage for achieving the goals that there was no major upheaval like after the relegation last year. You can tell that the team played together for the most part last year. That way the newcomers could settle in better. “Nevertheless, we still need one or two new players,” the coach never tires of asking for more reinforcements. Above all, the team lacks a fast central defender, another player on the six and maybe another offensive player who is dangerous with standards. He wants to expand his team even further.

The preparations went well in general, but that does not guarantee a successful start to the season. After the test games, there is “a tendency, but no certainty, how the first games will go. Now we are starting from zero again. I think we can take a lot of positive things with us. Nevertheless, there are always areas that can be improved – too when you win.”

Kutschke praises toilets in the highest tones

And the coming opponent? Bielefeld cannot be properly assessed after the descent. But as every year, the second division relegated are always among the favorites due to their (also financial) conditions. “That’s how they will perform here. We know what’s coming,” describes the beginning, even if the DSC “has yet to form up”. It doesn’t matter to the coach that it’s against such a difficult opponent right from the start: “We have to play against everyone anyway. We’re concentrating on ourselves.”

See also  Soccer. De Cian loads the Dolomites. "The time has come to win again"

For Kutschke, one man in particular stands out among the Armins – his counterpart Fabian Klos: “I take my hat off to Fabian Klos, who didn’t say he would stop relegating, although the end of his career was always in the balance.” Kutschke is impressed by this mentality of wanting to correct his mistakes himself: “He has my respect for that.”

You may also like

Shocking event in Ankara: The little boy was...

Paulo Autori prepares his arrival in historic Brazil

Ruhr Pride in Essen: the procession begins and...

Abalo Dosseh rejoin Gomido FC from Kpalimé

Julio Rojas after being mentioned in the Nicolás...

»Russia conspiracy partly to blame for the Ukraine...

the harmonized student dress model – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable...

The Panama Canal Faces Profound Economic Losses as...

Danna Paola: We have to talk

Trapped on the Tracks: The 105-Hour Saga of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy