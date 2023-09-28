Home » Dyslexia Week from 2 to 8 October, the AID program: many events in person and online
Dyslexia Week from 2 to 8 October, the AID program: many events in person and online

Dyslexia Week from 2 to 8 October, the AID program: many events in person and online

Also this year the appointment with the National Dyslexia Week returns, organized by AID in conjunction with the European Dyslexia Awareness Week, promoted by the European Dyslexia Association (EDA). There will be many events both online and in person from 2 to 8 October.

The title of the VIII edition is “Reading frees everyone: rights towards learning”.

Since its foundation in 1997, AID has guided the stages of inclusion and valorization of people with DSA towards a horizon of rights in which everyone is free to learn and work according to their own characteristics. The fundamental stages of this journey were law 170 of 2010, which recognized the rights of students with DSA and law 25 of 2022, with which the same rights were also extended to the world of work.

But it’s still not enough – writes AID presenting the Week- The objective is that these rights are fully recognized, and that they are applied even in areas where they are not yet certain, for example universities and regional competitions“.

