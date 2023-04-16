E-Bike Accident Claimed One Seriously Injured | News.at

For a 50-year-old, an e-bike trip ended in the hospital on Sunday: The man from the Braunau district was at a crossroads near the village of Döstling with the car of a 38-year-old who was on the Weilhart state road in the direction of Tarsdorf was traveling, collided. The impact was so severe that the cyclist was thrown into the adjacent meadow, where he was badly injured.

After first aid by the rescue service, the man was taken to a hospital by emergency helicopter “Christophorus 6”. The driver suffered a shock and also received medical treatment after the accident was recorded, the police said on Sunday evening.

