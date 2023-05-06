E-commerce: a fifth of Italians are victims of scams

Over a fifth of Italians have been the victim of scams in the United States Online shopping (21.6%). The investigation reveals it ‘Crime: between reality and perception’made by Eurispes and the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police. According to the survey, the second computer crime more widespread are requests for money with deceit by people who pretend to be friends/relatives in difficulty (18.7%), the third the theft of authentication data such as name, password, bank details, etc. (17.8%).

There are numerous cases of false identity deception

The report then reveals that cases of false identity deception emerge next (which happened to 14.4% of the interviewees), while 13.7% have suffered identity theft (someone has appropriated their profile on social networks to steal money or for scams/false statements or to send emails/viruses). One subject out of 10 has suffered cyber stalking, i.e. stalking through the Net and 9.1% the violation of their e-mail account.

Less common ransomware and revenge porn

Slightly less common ransomware (6.5%) and revenge porn (6%). On the other hand, a fifth of those interviewed report having felt a violation of their own privacy for being contacted online insistently (20.6%); almost a fifth for having photos published online without consent in which he was present (19.6%); 16.4% for online publication of sentences revealing personal matters; 15.8% for online publication without consent of videos in which he was present. The percentage of those who were annoyed by the online diffusion of false and defamatory information against him (8.9%).

